

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFR.SW) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.528 billion, or EUR4.29 per share. This compares with EUR1.813 billion, or EUR3.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to EUR12.282 billion from EUR10.619 billion last year.



Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.528 Bln. vs. EUR1.813 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.29 vs. EUR3.08 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.282 Bln vs. EUR10.619 Bln last year.



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