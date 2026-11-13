Revenue Up 35%, Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical Up 22%, and Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 66% Year-over-Year; Net Income Margin of 27% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47% Previously Announced Service Fee Revisions and New Clinic Openings Contribute to Revenue Growth and Operating Margin Improvement

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields to medical institutions in Japan and abroad, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended September 30, 2026) and the three cumulative quarters of fiscal year 2026 (the nine months ended September 30, 2026).

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $59 million, up 35% year-over-year

Income from operations was $26 million, up 66% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 45%.

Net income attributable to SBC Medical was $16 million, up 22% year-over-year . Net income margin was 27%, a decrease of 3 percentage points year-over-year.

. Net income margin was 27%, a decrease of 3 percentage points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $28 million, up 66% year-over-year . Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 expanded 9 percentage points year-over-year to 47%

was . Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 9 percentage points year-over-year to Basic earnings per share (EPS) was $0.15, up 25% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third-quarter results reflected both growth and improved profitability in the core MSO business. Revenue growth was driven by higher management services revenue, including the impact of service fee structure revisions announced in August, as well as the consolidation of Waqoo.

The medical corporations supported by SBC Medical continued to expand. As of September 30, 2026, the clinic network had increased by 36 locations year-over-year to 293 locations2. Patient visits3 over the trailing twelve months totaled 7.06 million, up 9% year-over-year. Average spend per visit was $290, up 4% year-over-year.

Comment from SBC Medical's Chairman and CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa:

"The third quarter of 2026 marked a strong reacceleration in SBC Medical's growth. Revenue increased 35% year-over-year, income from operations rose 66%, and net income attributable to SBC Medical rose 22%, with a net income margin of 27% and an Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 47%. Following the structural reforms implemented in 2025, growth and profitability are improving in tandem, demonstrating the strength of our highly profitable MSO model.

Our MSO revenue growth is supported by two key levers: expanding our clinic network and increasing service fees per clinic. Our goal is not simply to add locations. We aim to raise productivity and profitability at the clinics we support while expanding the network efficiently. This quarter's growth in management services revenue, including the effect of service fee revisions, demonstrates progress in this model.

To strengthen this model further, we are investing in AI and technology. Specifically, we are developing a proprietary local large language model (LLM) infrastructure designed to enable the secure use of medical data while optimizing AI costs, while also advancing our clinic operating systems through our capital and business alliance with Atomic Software. Together, these initiatives are intended to improve profitability at existing clinics and make new clinic openings more efficient, enabling our scalable MSO platform to generate greater earnings power as the business expands.

Our Longevity business, which we view as our next growth opportunity, is also making tangible progress. As a first step, we are developing an in-house DNA methylation-based test to estimate biological age, drawing on the Waqoo Group's research and technology capabilities. By adding diagnostics to our existing medical network and combining AI with physicians' expertise, we aim to build an integrated platform spanning testing, personalized treatment and evaluation of outcomes.

In Japan, we will continue expanding our multi-brand presence in aesthetic dermatology and broadening our non-aesthetic medical services. Internationally, we are pursuing collaboration with OrangeTwist in the United States and expansion across ASEAN markets. These initiatives are designed to unlock further growth in our existing business while pursuing opportunities in new markets.

For the first nine months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50 million. As of September 30, 2026, we held $198 million in cash and cash equivalents and $154 million in Net Cash4. We intend to deploy this strong financial position toward disciplined growth investment, with the goal of sustaining EPS growth over the medium- to long-term and enhancing corporate value."

Summary of Key Financials

Unit 3Q26 3Q25 YoY 9M26 9M25 YoY Total Revenues $MM 59 43 +35% 151 134 +13% Net Income Attributable to

SBC Medical $MM 16 13 +22% 38 37 +2% Net Income Margin 27 30 (3)pt 25 27 (2)pt Adjusted EBITDA 1 $MM 28 17 +66% 66 57 +17% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 47 38 +9pt 44 42 +2pt ROE (Annualized) 5 23 23 (0)pt 19 22 (3)pt Basic EPS 6 0.15 0.12 +25% 0.37 0.36 +3%

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)."

2 Represents the total number of locations across the Company's support and partnership network, including franchised locations of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic and JUN CLINIC, as well as locations operated by OrangeTwist, in which the Company holds a minority equity interest through its equity method investment in OT Midco Holdings, LLC.

3 Patient visits include patients of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The period covered is from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

4 Net Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents ($198 million), less bank and other borrowings and finance lease liabilities, current and non-current ($34 million), and operating lease liabilities, current and non-current ($10 million), each as presented in the unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2026, resulting in Net Cash of $154 million.

5 Return on equity (ROE) is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by average shareholders' equity (beginning and end of period).

6 Basic EPS is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 13th, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or Friday, November 13th, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. Japan Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

During the live webcast, participants may submit questions in real-time using the Zoom Q&A button.

All attendees, regardless of their current stock ownership status, are welcome to submit questions. Please note that due to time constraints and the nature of the inquiries, we may not be able to address every question during the call.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CLFqOL3XTourhX2qjAJnxw#/registration

Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated conference call viewing site.

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and a separate link to the archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

Company Name: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Listed Market: NASDAQ Global Market Ticker: SBC Address: 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92618 USA IR Website: https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbc-medical-group-holdings-inc

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Cash, in evaluating its operating results and financial position and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. In particular, the Company believes Net Cash is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's liquidity and financial position, including its capacity to fund growth investments.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release and, for Net Cash, footnote 4 to the "Summary of Key Financials."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 198,428,275 163,773,838 Time deposits 4,000,000 Accounts receivable 2,540,219 2,388,021 Accounts receivable related parties 30,931,517 27,511,730 Inventories 2,949,218 2,792,617 Short-term investments related parties 318,297 319,193 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 16,143,695 12,832,355 Income tax recoverable 1,292,660 1,175,510 Customer loans receivable, current 3,966,531 8,705,999 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,762,659 11,724,852 Prepaid expenses and other receivables related parties 2,522,970 Total current assets 273,856,041 231,224,115 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,527,530 7,539,392 Intangible assets, net 45,226,994 47,742,888 Long-term investments, net 1,880,112 1,299,366 Equity method investments 19,157,291 20,312,642 Goodwill, net 15,075,256 15,432,061 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 14,448,126 13,746,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,150,912 8,366,569 Finance lease right-of-use assets 277,827 450,874 Deferred tax assets 8,000,383 4,014,294 Customer loans receivable, non-current 2,325,289 4,824,977 Long-term prepayments 522,473 393,270 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 17,787,217 17,837,293 Other assets 7,587,608 7,263,692 Total non-current assets 150,967,018 149,223,831 Total assets 424,823,059 380,447,946 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 23,408,185 16,988,384 Accounts payable related parties 918,135 651,463 Bank and other borrowings, current 8,757,956 9,099,046 Advances from customers 877,664 1,415,762 Advances from customers related parties 3,600,523 5,357,221 Income tax payable 16,707,822 8,821,853 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,754,161 4,416,960 Finance lease liabilities, current 88,091 132,946 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 14,552,613 11,544,695 Due to related party 2,692,673 Total current liabilities 74,665,150 61,121,003 Non-current liabilities: Bank and other borrowings, non-current 24,845,177 33,734,438 Deferred tax liabilities 15,614,455 16,374,832 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,541,685 4,136,257 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 62,857 116,527 Other liabilities 1,620,786 1,660,183 Total non-current liabilities 46,684,960 56,022,237 Total liabilities 121,350,110 117,143,240 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 shares issued, and 102,576,943 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 10,388 10,388 Additional paid-in capital 75,660,743 72,867,424 Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) (7,749,997 (7,749,997 Retained earnings 278,142,255 240,448,620 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,214,802 (57,294,239 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 286,848,587 248,282,196 Non-controlling interests 16,624,362 15,022,510 Total stockholders' equity 303,472,949 263,304,706 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 424,823,059 380,447,946

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues, net related parties 53,518,360 39,617,548 135,205,614 123,819,591 Revenues, net 5,063,160 3,735,687 15,624,536 10,221,192 Total revenues, net 58,581,520 43,353,235 150,830,150 134,040,783 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $1,749,587 and $4,018,377 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $2,012,569 and $12,144,907 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 16,402,500 12,741,748 42,327,080 35,685,635 Gross profit 42,179,020 30,611,487 108,503,070 98,355,148 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $877,328 and $154,063 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $1,562,231 and $569,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 15,761,753 14,730,247 45,405,238 43,717,642 Total operating expenses 15,761,753 14,730,247 45,405,238 43,717,642 Income from operations 26,417,267 15,881,240 63,097,832 54,637,506 Other income (expenses): Interest income (including interest income from related parties of $1,582 and nil for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $5,047 and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 344,937 120,384 474,826 198,599 Interest expense (128,878 (48,635 (372,313 (104,493 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net (947,087 923,671 946,850 (904,575 Other income (including other income from related parties of nil and $3,069 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and nil and $3,069 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 695,294 1,632,527 1,323,914 1,929,258 Other expenses (2,323 (678,279 (1,003,801 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Total other income (expenses) (35,734 2,625,624 1,694,998 8,861,126 Income before income taxes and equity in losses of equity method investees 26,381,533 18,506,864 64,792,830 63,498,632 Income tax expense (9,378,075 (5,673,538 (24,729,409 (26,733,504 Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax (586,699 (1,155,351 Net income 16,416,759 12,833,326 38,908,070 36,765,128 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 724,017 8,690 1,214,435 (20,194 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 15,692,742 12,824,636 37,693,635 36,785,322 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 7,066,384 (6,791,961 (2,502,636 11,639,635 Total comprehensive income 23,483,143 6,041,365 36,405,434 48,404,763 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 415,698 10,329 632,362 157,908 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 23,067,445 6,031,036 35,773,072 48,246,855 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Basic and diluted 0.15 0.12 0.37 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 102,576,943 102,642,634 102,576,943 103,139,851

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 38,908,070 36,765,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,979,917 2,010,616 Non-cash lease expense 4,239,772 3,436,789 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (22,236 305,963 Equity in losses of equity method investees 1,155,351 Stock-based compensation 19,541 Fair value change of long-term investments (579,154 (724,476 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 9,375 (414,167 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies (146,036 Deferred income taxes (4,386,410 9,104,235 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (197,484 (1,084,316 Accounts receivable related parties (3,502,443 (28,031,690 Inventories (191,314 265,052 Finance lease receivables related parties (4,050,925 (9,227,612 Customer loans receivable 7,158,848 12,153,263 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 923,442 (2,180,695 Prepaid expenses and other receivables related parties (2,500,352 Long-term prepayments (375,662 281,666 Other assets (390,302 77,609 Accounts payable 6,551,564 2,549,938 Accounts payable related parties 280,593 2,144,314 Notes payable related parties (12,759,536 Advances from customers (528,982 161,165 Advances from customers related parties (1,726,044 (5,470,844 Income tax payable 7,711,189 (19,936,155 Operating lease liabilities (4,279,802 (3,639,887 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 3,059,724 (4,096,471 Other liabilities (18,888 (93,141 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 50,247,388 (27,295,426 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (1,214,421 (603,484 Prepayments for property and equipment (888,098 (838,568 Payments made on behalf of related parties (1,840,801 Purchase of long-term investments (654,070 Placement of time deposits (4,000,000 Purchase of cryptocurrencies (424,250 Cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (14,861,858 Long-term loans to others (14,514 Repayments from related parties 1,911,440 Repayments from others 41,765 73,928 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717 Deconsolidation of VIE, net of cash disposed of 1,019,909 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,755,983 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (5,040,845 3,239,523 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from bank and others 14,851,980 Borrowings from related parties 15,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock acquisition rights in subsidiary by non-controlling interests 94,843 Repayments of bank and other borrowings (8,912,553 (721,874 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (99,932 (310,603 Repayments to related parties (22,657 (46,782 Repurchase of common stock (4,999,997 Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment 9,682,277 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (8,940,299 18,470,001 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,611,807 7,973,128 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 34,654,437 2,387,226 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 163,773,838 125,044,092 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD 198,428,275 127,431,318 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 372,313 104,493 Cash paid for income taxes, net 21,135,092 37,555,740 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from prepaid expenses 57,013 Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 1,050,946 1,428,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 221,443 105,556 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 612,466 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 5,845,817 2,646,028 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 14,362,902 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total revenues, net 58,581,520 43,353,235 150,830,150 134,040,783 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 15,692,742 12,824,636 37,693,635 36,785,322 Adjusted to add (deduct) the following: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 724,017 8,690 1,214,435 (20,194 Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax 586,699 1,155,351 Income tax expense 9,378,075 5,673,538 24,729,409 26,733,504 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Other expenses 2,323 678,279 1,003,801 Other income (695,294 (1,632,527 (1,323,914 (1,929,258 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 947,087 (923,671 (946,850 904,575 Interest expense 128,878 48,635 372,313 104,493 Interest income (344,937 (120,384 (474,826 (198,599 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,176,959 746,211 2,979,917 2,010,616 Adjusted EBITDA 27,594,226 16,627,451 66,077,749 56,648,122 Net income margin 27 30 25 27 Adjusted EBITDA margin 47 38 44 42

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical adjusted for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax, income tax expense, gain on redemption of life insurance policies, other expenses, other income, foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net, interest expense, interest income, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Net income margin is defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by total revenues, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113831653/en/

Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com