Revenue Up 35%, Net Income Attributable to SBC Medical Up 22%, and Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 66% Year-over-Year; Net Income Margin of 27% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47% Previously Announced Service Fee Revisions and New Clinic Openings Contribute to Revenue Growth and Operating Margin Improvement
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields to medical institutions in Japan and abroad, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (the three months ended September 30, 2026) and the three cumulative quarters of fiscal year 2026 (the nine months ended September 30, 2026).
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $59 million, up 35% year-over-year
- Income from operations was $26 million, up 66% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 45%.
- Net income attributable to SBC Medical was $16 million, up 22% year-over-year. Net income margin was 27%, a decrease of 3 percentage points year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $28 million, up 66% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 expanded 9 percentage points year-over-year to 47%
- Basic earnings per share (EPS) was $0.15, up 25% year-over-year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Third-quarter results reflected both growth and improved profitability in the core MSO business. Revenue growth was driven by higher management services revenue, including the impact of service fee structure revisions announced in August, as well as the consolidation of Waqoo.
The medical corporations supported by SBC Medical continued to expand. As of September 30, 2026, the clinic network had increased by 36 locations year-over-year to 293 locations2. Patient visits3 over the trailing twelve months totaled 7.06 million, up 9% year-over-year. Average spend per visit was $290, up 4% year-over-year.
Comment from SBC Medical's Chairman and CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa:
"The third quarter of 2026 marked a strong reacceleration in SBC Medical's growth. Revenue increased 35% year-over-year, income from operations rose 66%, and net income attributable to SBC Medical rose 22%, with a net income margin of 27% and an Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 47%. Following the structural reforms implemented in 2025, growth and profitability are improving in tandem, demonstrating the strength of our highly profitable MSO model.
Our MSO revenue growth is supported by two key levers: expanding our clinic network and increasing service fees per clinic. Our goal is not simply to add locations. We aim to raise productivity and profitability at the clinics we support while expanding the network efficiently. This quarter's growth in management services revenue, including the effect of service fee revisions, demonstrates progress in this model.
To strengthen this model further, we are investing in AI and technology. Specifically, we are developing a proprietary local large language model (LLM) infrastructure designed to enable the secure use of medical data while optimizing AI costs, while also advancing our clinic operating systems through our capital and business alliance with Atomic Software. Together, these initiatives are intended to improve profitability at existing clinics and make new clinic openings more efficient, enabling our scalable MSO platform to generate greater earnings power as the business expands.
Our Longevity business, which we view as our next growth opportunity, is also making tangible progress. As a first step, we are developing an in-house DNA methylation-based test to estimate biological age, drawing on the Waqoo Group's research and technology capabilities. By adding diagnostics to our existing medical network and combining AI with physicians' expertise, we aim to build an integrated platform spanning testing, personalized treatment and evaluation of outcomes.
In Japan, we will continue expanding our multi-brand presence in aesthetic dermatology and broadening our non-aesthetic medical services. Internationally, we are pursuing collaboration with OrangeTwist in the United States and expansion across ASEAN markets. These initiatives are designed to unlock further growth in our existing business while pursuing opportunities in new markets.
For the first nine months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $50 million. As of September 30, 2026, we held $198 million in cash and cash equivalents and $154 million in Net Cash4. We intend to deploy this strong financial position toward disciplined growth investment, with the goal of sustaining EPS growth over the medium- to long-term and enhancing corporate value."
Summary of Key Financials
Unit
3Q26
3Q25
YoY
9M26
9M25
YoY
Total Revenues
$MM
59
43
+35%
151
134
+13%
Net Income Attributable to
$MM
16
13
+22%
38
37
+2%
Net Income Margin
27
30
(3)pt
25
27
(2)pt
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$MM
28
17
+66%
66
57
+17%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1
47
38
+9pt
44
42
+2pt
ROE (Annualized) 5
23
23
(0)pt
19
22
(3)pt
Basic EPS 6
0.15
0.12
+25%
0.37
0.36
+3%
1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)."
2 Represents the total number of locations across the Company's support and partnership network, including franchised locations of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic and JUN CLINIC, as well as locations operated by OrangeTwist, in which the Company holds a minority equity interest through its equity method investment in OT Midco Holdings, LLC.
3 Patient visits include patients of SBC-branded clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The period covered is from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.
4 Net Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents ($198 million), less bank and other borrowings and finance lease liabilities, current and non-current ($34 million), and operating lease liabilities, current and non-current ($10 million), each as presented in the unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2026, resulting in Net Cash of $154 million.
5 Return on equity (ROE) is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by average shareholders' equity (beginning and end of period).
6 Basic EPS is calculated as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 13th, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or Friday, November 13th, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. Japan Time) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.
During the live webcast, participants may submit questions in real-time using the Zoom Q&A button.
All attendees, regardless of their current stock ownership status, are welcome to submit questions. Please note that due to time constraints and the nature of the inquiries, we may not be able to address every question during the call.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CLFqOL3XTourhX2qjAJnxw#/registration
Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated conference call viewing site.
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and a separate link to the archived webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/.
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.
Company Name: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Listed Market: NASDAQ Global Market Ticker: SBC Address: 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92618 USA IR Website: https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbc-medical-group-holdings-inc
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Cash, in evaluating its operating results and financial position and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. In particular, the Company believes Net Cash is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's liquidity and financial position, including its capacity to fund growth investments.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release and, for Net Cash, footnote 4 to the "Summary of Key Financials."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
198,428,275
163,773,838
Time deposits
4,000,000
Accounts receivable
2,540,219
2,388,021
Accounts receivable related parties
30,931,517
27,511,730
Inventories
2,949,218
2,792,617
Short-term investments related parties
318,297
319,193
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
16,143,695
12,832,355
Income tax recoverable
1,292,660
1,175,510
Customer loans receivable, current
3,966,531
8,705,999
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,762,659
11,724,852
Prepaid expenses and other receivables related parties
2,522,970
Total current assets
273,856,041
231,224,115
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,527,530
7,539,392
Intangible assets, net
45,226,994
47,742,888
Long-term investments, net
1,880,112
1,299,366
Equity method investments
19,157,291
20,312,642
Goodwill, net
15,075,256
15,432,061
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
14,448,126
13,746,513
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,150,912
8,366,569
Finance lease right-of-use assets
277,827
450,874
Deferred tax assets
8,000,383
4,014,294
Customer loans receivable, non-current
2,325,289
4,824,977
Long-term prepayments
522,473
393,270
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
17,787,217
17,837,293
Other assets
7,587,608
7,263,692
Total non-current assets
150,967,018
149,223,831
Total assets
424,823,059
380,447,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
23,408,185
16,988,384
Accounts payable related parties
918,135
651,463
Bank and other borrowings, current
8,757,956
9,099,046
Advances from customers
877,664
1,415,762
Advances from customers related parties
3,600,523
5,357,221
Income tax payable
16,707,822
8,821,853
Operating lease liabilities, current
5,754,161
4,416,960
Finance lease liabilities, current
88,091
132,946
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
14,552,613
11,544,695
Due to related party
2,692,673
Total current liabilities
74,665,150
61,121,003
Non-current liabilities:
Bank and other borrowings, non-current
24,845,177
33,734,438
Deferred tax liabilities
15,614,455
16,374,832
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,541,685
4,136,257
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
62,857
116,527
Other liabilities
1,620,786
1,660,183
Total non-current liabilities
46,684,960
56,022,237
Total liabilities
121,350,110
117,143,240
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 shares issued, and 102,576,943 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
10,388
10,388
Additional paid-in capital
75,660,743
72,867,424
Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
(7,749,997
(7,749,997
Retained earnings
278,142,255
240,448,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(59,214,802
(57,294,239
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
286,848,587
248,282,196
Non-controlling interests
16,624,362
15,022,510
Total stockholders' equity
303,472,949
263,304,706
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
424,823,059
380,447,946
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues, net related parties
53,518,360
39,617,548
135,205,614
123,819,591
Revenues, net
5,063,160
3,735,687
15,624,536
10,221,192
Total revenues, net
58,581,520
43,353,235
150,830,150
134,040,783
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $1,749,587 and $4,018,377 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $2,012,569 and $12,144,907 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
16,402,500
12,741,748
42,327,080
35,685,635
Gross profit
42,179,020
30,611,487
108,503,070
98,355,148
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $877,328 and $154,063 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $1,562,231 and $569,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
15,761,753
14,730,247
45,405,238
43,717,642
Total operating expenses
15,761,753
14,730,247
45,405,238
43,717,642
Income from operations
26,417,267
15,881,240
63,097,832
54,637,506
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including interest income from related parties of $1,582 and nil for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and $5,047 and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
344,937
120,384
474,826
198,599
Interest expense
(128,878
(48,635
(372,313
(104,493
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
(947,087
923,671
946,850
(904,575
Other income (including other income from related parties of nil and $3,069 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and nil and $3,069 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
695,294
1,632,527
1,323,914
1,929,258
Other expenses
(2,323
(678,279
(1,003,801
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Total other income (expenses)
(35,734
2,625,624
1,694,998
8,861,126
Income before income taxes and equity in losses of equity method investees
26,381,533
18,506,864
64,792,830
63,498,632
Income tax expense
(9,378,075
(5,673,538
(24,729,409
(26,733,504
Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax
(586,699
(1,155,351
Net income
16,416,759
12,833,326
38,908,070
36,765,128
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
724,017
8,690
1,214,435
(20,194
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
15,692,742
12,824,636
37,693,635
36,785,322
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7,066,384
(6,791,961
(2,502,636
11,639,635
Total comprehensive income
23,483,143
6,041,365
36,405,434
48,404,763
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
415,698
10,329
632,362
157,908
Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
23,067,445
6,031,036
35,773,072
48,246,855
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Basic and diluted
0.15
0.12
0.37
0.36
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
102,576,943
102,642,634
102,576,943
103,139,851
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Nine Months
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
38,908,070
36,765,128
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,979,917
2,010,616
Non-cash lease expense
4,239,772
3,436,789
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(22,236
305,963
Equity in losses of equity method investees
1,155,351
Stock-based compensation
19,541
Fair value change of long-term investments
(579,154
(724,476
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
9,375
(414,167
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
(146,036
Deferred income taxes
(4,386,410
9,104,235
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(197,484
(1,084,316
Accounts receivable related parties
(3,502,443
(28,031,690
Inventories
(191,314
265,052
Finance lease receivables related parties
(4,050,925
(9,227,612
Customer loans receivable
7,158,848
12,153,263
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
923,442
(2,180,695
Prepaid expenses and other receivables related parties
(2,500,352
Long-term prepayments
(375,662
281,666
Other assets
(390,302
77,609
Accounts payable
6,551,564
2,549,938
Accounts payable related parties
280,593
2,144,314
Notes payable related parties
(12,759,536
Advances from customers
(528,982
161,165
Advances from customers related parties
(1,726,044
(5,470,844
Income tax payable
7,711,189
(19,936,155
Operating lease liabilities
(4,279,802
(3,639,887
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
3,059,724
(4,096,471
Other liabilities
(18,888
(93,141
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
50,247,388
(27,295,426
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,214,421
(603,484
Prepayments for property and equipment
(888,098
(838,568
Payments made on behalf of related parties
(1,840,801
Purchase of long-term investments
(654,070
Placement of time deposits
(4,000,000
Purchase of cryptocurrencies
(424,250
Cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(14,861,858
Long-term loans to others
(14,514
Repayments from related parties
1,911,440
Repayments from others
41,765
73,928
Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies
17,735,717
Deconsolidation of VIE, net of cash disposed of
1,019,909
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
2,755,983
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5,040,845
3,239,523
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from bank and others
14,851,980
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock acquisition rights in subsidiary by non-controlling interests
94,843
Repayments of bank and other borrowings
(8,912,553
(721,874
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(99,932
(310,603
Repayments to related parties
(22,657
(46,782
Repurchase of common stock
(4,999,997
Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment
9,682,277
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(8,940,299
18,470,001
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1,611,807
7,973,128
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
34,654,437
2,387,226
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
163,773,838
125,044,092
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD
198,428,275
127,431,318
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
372,313
104,493
Cash paid for income taxes, net
21,135,092
37,555,740
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from prepaid expenses
57,013
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
1,050,946
1,428,254
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
221,443
105,556
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
612,466
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
5,845,817
2,646,028
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
14,362,902
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Total revenues, net
58,581,520
43,353,235
150,830,150
134,040,783
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
15,692,742
12,824,636
37,693,635
36,785,322
Adjusted to add (deduct) the following:
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
724,017
8,690
1,214,435
(20,194
Equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax
586,699
1,155,351
Income tax expense
9,378,075
5,673,538
24,729,409
26,733,504
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Other expenses
2,323
678,279
1,003,801
Other income
(695,294
(1,632,527
(1,323,914
(1,929,258
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
947,087
(923,671
(946,850
904,575
Interest expense
128,878
48,635
372,313
104,493
Interest income
(344,937
(120,384
(474,826
(198,599
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,176,959
746,211
2,979,917
2,010,616
Adjusted EBITDA
27,594,226
16,627,451
66,077,749
56,648,122
Net income margin
27
30
25
27
Adjusted EBITDA margin
47
38
44
42
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical adjusted for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, equity in losses of equity method investees, net of tax, income tax expense, gain on redemption of life insurance policies, other expenses, other income, foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net, interest expense, interest income, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Net income margin is defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical divided by total revenues, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113831653/en/
Contacts:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com