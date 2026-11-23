Highlights 35% Revenue Growth, Higher Operating Profit, and Continued AI-Driven Initiatives

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Q3:26 Quarterly Update Report on SBC Medical Group Holdings (Nasdaq:SBC).

The Quarterly Update highlights SBC Medical Group's continued recovery and expansion, with Q3:26 revenue increasing 35% year-over-year to $58.6 million. The results reflect the recovery from the 2025 franchising fee reduction, the inclusion of Waqoo operations, and continued growth across the Company's clinic network. The report also discusses the Company's AI initiatives, international expansion opportunities, strong cash position, and efforts to improve trading liquidity.

Key Highlights from the Q3:26 Quarterly Update:

Revenue Growth Accelerates: Q3:26 revenue increased approximately 35% year-over-year to $58.6 million, compared with $43.4 million in Q3:25. Sequential revenue increased approximately 19% from Q2:26, reflecting recovery from the 2025 franchising fee reduction and the addition of acquired Waqoo operations.

Q3:26 revenue increased approximately 35% year-over-year to $58.6 million, compared with $43.4 million in Q3:25. Sequential revenue increased approximately 19% from Q2:26, reflecting recovery from the 2025 franchising fee reduction and the addition of acquired Waqoo operations. Operating Profit and Earnings Increase: Q3:26 operating profit increased approximately 66% year-over-year to $26.4 million, compared with $15.9 million in Q3:25. Net income from continuing operations increased to $15.7 million from $12.8 million, while EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $27.7 million from $16.6 million. Q3:26 EPS was $0.15.

Q3:26 operating profit increased approximately 66% year-over-year to $26.4 million, compared with $15.9 million in Q3:25. Net income from continuing operations increased to $15.7 million from $12.8 million, while EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $27.7 million from $16.6 million. Q3:26 EPS was $0.15. Clinic Network and Customer Activity Expand: SBC's clinic network reached 293 locations, an increase of 36 locations, or approximately 9%, year-over-year. The Company reported 7.1 million visits over the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, with a repeat customer rate of 73%. Management's long-term objective remains to expand the network to 1,000 clinics by 2035.

SBC's clinic network reached 293 locations, an increase of 36 locations, or approximately 9%, year-over-year. The Company reported 7.1 million visits over the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, with a repeat customer rate of 73%. Management's long-term objective remains to expand the network to 1,000 clinics by 2035. AI Initiatives Provide Additional Growth Potential: Management expects AI initiatives at the clinic level to generate up to $15 million in additional annualized revenue over the coming year. The report notes that these initiatives are intended to support revenue generation and operating expense control.

Management expects AI initiatives at the clinic level to generate up to $15 million in additional annualized revenue over the coming year. The report notes that these initiatives are intended to support revenue generation and operating expense control. Strong Cash Position: SBC ended Q3:26 with approximately $203 million in cash, inclusive of time deposits, and approximately $34 million in short- and long-term commercial bank loans. Emerging Growth Research calculates net cash of approximately $169 million.

SBC ended Q3:26 with approximately $203 million in cash, inclusive of time deposits, and approximately $34 million in short- and long-term commercial bank loans. Emerging Growth Research calculates net cash of approximately $169 million. International Expansion and New Growth Initiatives: SBC continues to pursue opportunities in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States through acquisitions, partnerships, and investments. The Company is also advancing AI-driven operations and its Longevity initiatives.

SBC continues to pursue opportunities in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States through acquisitions, partnerships, and investments. The Company is also advancing AI-driven operations and its Longevity initiatives. Improved Trading Liquidity: Emerging Growth Research notes that SBC has taken steps to increase its public float, including becoming a Russell 3000 company and partially reducing the founder's ownership position, which may improve trading liquidity over time.

Emerging Growth Research notes that SBC has taken steps to increase its public float, including becoming a Russell 3000 company and partially reducing the founder's ownership position, which may improve trading liquidity over time. Cybersecurity Risk: The report notes that a cybersecurity incident occurred on November 16, 2026, and that management is taking steps to address it. The report identifies cybersecurity, AI execution, geographic and franchisee concentration, international expansion, and share-float liquidity among the Company's risks.

For a copy of the full Q3:26 Quarterly Update Report, please visit:

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https://www.emerginggrowth.com/profile/sbc/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

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About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, Hair Loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose, "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, project development, financing and permitting timelines, capital markets opportunities, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, permitting and regulatory timing, the availability and terms of project financing, commodity price assumptions, execution risk associated with feasibility and development activities, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC_Q3.26_Quarterly Update 11.23.26

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