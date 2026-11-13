

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) hosted the first live gaming tournament on an airplane, flying Twitch creators from Austin to San Diego. Powered by Starlink Wi-Fi, the creators competed and livestreamed the event.



Southwest expects to equip its entire fleet with Starlink by fall 2027.



Southwest turned the aircraft cabin into a gaming arena, allowing Twitch creators to compete, livestream the event, and connect with their online communities.



Southwest's Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Sabrina Callahan, said the event combined the excitement of TwitchCon with Starlink connectivity to create a unique onboard experience.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 0.42 percent down at $44.75 in the after hours. The shares closed Friday's regular trading 0.64 percent down.



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