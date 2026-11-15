Elektros, Inc.: As the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Approaches, ELEKTROS Celebrates Its Shareholders and Looks Ahead to a Bright Future

Company thanks its shareholder community, highlights its lithium and EV charging initiatives, and previews a special shareholder T-shirt giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 15, 2026 / As the calendar turns toward the most wonderful time of the year, there is a special feeling in the air. The crispness of the season, the excitement of what lies ahead and the spirit of togetherness make this time truly magical. ELEKTROS Inc. is delighted to share that enthusiasm with its shareholders and to thank each and every person who has become part of the Company's journey.

"As we approach this beautiful time of year, we are filled with optimism, gratitude and excitement for what the future may hold. Our shareholders mean the world to us. We are determined to work diligently, thoughtfully and with a strong sense of purpose to build ELEKTROS into a successful company and to pursue opportunities that we believe can create long-term value for our shareholders. Thank you for being part of the ELEKTROS family. We wish everyone a wonderful week ahead and a joyful season," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

A Message to Penny-Stock and Microcap Investors

ELEKTROS recognizes the interest of penny-stock enthusiasts and microcap investors who follow emerging companies and new technologies. Management believes the Company's current share price may represent a deeply discounted level relative to the long-term opportunities it is working to pursue. In the CEO's opinion, owning shares at an early stage can offer participation in the Company's future efforts for as long as an investor chooses to remain invested-an idea he has described as being similar to "options that never expire." This is an expression of management's perspective, not a statement of certainty or a promise of future performance. Share prices can decline, investors can lose some or all of their investment, and each person should conduct independent research and consider their own financial circumstances and risk tolerance before making an investment decision.

What ELEKTROS Is Working to Build

ELEKTROS continues to focus on opportunities involving hard-rock lithium and critical minerals in Sierra Leone, while advancing its intellectual property relating to electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company's broader vision includes supporting the growing electrification economy and evaluating strategic opportunities that may advance its business objectives.

The Company is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, which relates to electric-vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. ELEKTROS is also pursuing its hard-rock lithium initiatives in Sierra Leone and evaluating potential strategic alternatives involving its patent portfolio, including possible licensing discussions. These efforts remain subject to development, evaluation, applicable approvals and other risks; there can be no assurance that any particular milestone, agreement or commercial outcome will be achieved.

A Special Thank-You: ELEKTROS Shareholder T-Shirt Giveaway

As another way of showing appreciation to its shareholder community, ELEKTROS is preparing a special T-shirt giveaway, continuing a tradition similar to the one the Company offered last year. The Company is working on a fresh, attractive ELEKTROS design that shareholders can wear proudly. Management expects to share additional details-including availability and how shareholders may participate-once the arrangements are finalized. Shareholders are invited to stay tuned for a future announcement.

"We want our shareholders to feel that they are part of this journey. We are excited to prepare something special for them, and we look forward to sharing the details soon. We appreciate every person who follows ELEKTROS, believes in the importance of innovation and takes the time to learn about our business," added Bleier.

Looking Ahead

The approaching season is a fitting reminder of the importance of optimism, perseverance and community. ELEKTROS is excited about the work ahead and remains committed to pursuing its lithium initiatives, advancing its EV charging patent strategy and building a stronger foundation for the Company. Management thanks shareholders for their continued interest and support and wishes everyone a wonderful week and a memorable holiday season.

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, shareholder promotional activities, T-shirt giveaway arrangements, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, giveaway arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company's share price, valuation or potential investment opportunities reflect management's views and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year-approaches-elektros-celebrates-its-shareholders-a-1251465