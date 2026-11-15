Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Invites Shareholders to Shine Bright as the Holiday Season Nears, with Focus on Lithium, Critical Minerals and EV Innovation

Company shares an upbeat message with microcap investors and penny-stock enthusiasts and previews a shareholder appreciation giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 15, 2026 / The signs of the season are beginning to appear-the fresh, crisp air, the excitement of the holidays and the unmistakable sense of possibility that comes with the most wonderful time of the year. ELEKTROS Inc. welcomes this moment to recognize its shareholders and the wider community of penny-stock lovers and microcap investors who follow emerging businesses and new technologies.

"This is a time to shine bright, to be thankful and to keep moving forward. We are proud of the journey we are building at ELEKTROS, and we are sincerely grateful to each and every shareholder who has chosen to follow our Company. We are determined to work toward success for ELEKTROS and our shareholders alike. We wish everyone a wonderful week ahead and a joyful holiday season," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

A Message to Microcap Investors and Penny-Stock Enthusiasts

ELEKTROS understands that microcap investors and penny-stock enthusiasts often look for emerging companies with ambitious plans and room to develop. Management believes the Company's current share price may be viewed by some market participants as a bottom-basement level relative to the Company's aspirations. The CEO has used the phrase "options that never expire" as a colorful way to describe the possibility of remaining invested while the Company pursues its plans. It is only an analogy-not a literal feature of the shares, not a promise, and not a prediction. Share prices can fall, and investors may lose part or all of their investment.

What ELEKTROS Is Working to Build

ELEKTROS' business focus includes hard-rock lithium and critical-minerals opportunities in Sierra Leone, as well as its patented electric-vehicle charging technology. The Company is working to advance these initiatives while evaluating potential strategic opportunities and seeking to build a durable foundation for future growth.

ELEKTROS is advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, which relates to EV charging technology intended to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times. The Company is considering potential development, licensing and other strategic paths for its intellectual property. Any future implementation, agreement or commercial outcome will depend on further work and applicable conditions.

Patent Reference: United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

A Special Thank-You: Shareholder T-Shirt Giveaway

In the spirit of appreciation, ELEKTROS is preparing a beautiful new T-shirt giveaway for shareholders, following the Company's similar effort last year. The goal is to offer shareholders an updated design they can wear with pride. The Company will provide a further announcement when the giveaway timing, availability and participation details are confirmed.

Looking Ahead

"We are excited about what the future may hold. We know that building a company takes persistence and execution, and we intend to keep working with focus and determination. Thank you for being part of ELEKTROS. We look forward to sharing more with our shareholders in the weeks ahead," said Bleier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium and critical-minerals initiatives, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, shareholder promotional activities, T-shirt giveaway arrangements, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone, giveaway arrangement or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Statements about the Company's share price, valuation or potential investment opportunities reflect management's views and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's aspirations do not represent a prediction that it will attain the scale, results, market position or valuation of any other issuer. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-invites-shareholders-to-shine-bright-as-the-holiday-season-nears-with-focus-on-1251466