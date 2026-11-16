

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW), announced the FDA has approved Gazyva for the treatment of adult patients with primary membranous nephropathy at risk of disease progression, to induce remission of proteinuria. The company noted that Gazyva is the only therapy to receive FDA approval for this disease. The approval is based on positive results from the Phase III MAJESTY study.



This is the third FDA approval of Gazyva in immune-mediated kidney diseases, following approvals in idiopathic nephrotic syndrome and lupus nephritis. The FDA is currently evaluating Gazyva for adults with systemic lupus erythematosus and is expected to make a decision by December 2026.



At prior close on SIX Swiss Exchange, Roche Group shares were trading at 404.70 francs.



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