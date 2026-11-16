Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Allianz Finance II B.V. Dual EUR 5.5yr & 10yr

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

November 16, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR

Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 23 May 2032

Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 23 November 2036

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme - base prospectus dated 21 May 2026, as supplemented by the supplements dated 12 August 2026 and 12 November 2026

(together, the "Base Prospectus").

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE Aggregate nominal amount: 2032 - EUR Benchmark2036 - EUR Benchmark Description: Fixed Rate Notes due 23 May 2032Fixed Rate Notes due 23 November 2036 Offer price: tbctbc Other offer terms: DIP documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, payment 23 November 2026 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB Deutsche Bank AG HSBC Continental Bank Stabilisation period expected to start on: 16 November 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market).

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END