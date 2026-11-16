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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker: 7AA
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 09:30
34,180 Euro
-1,44 % -0,500
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
Belgien 20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,08034,12011:43
34,08034,12011:43
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 10:03 Uhr
261 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027

DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027 
16-Nov-2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2027 

Luxembourg November 16, 2026 (9:30 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2027. 

Earnings calendar* 
 
5 February 2027  earnings for 4th quarter 2026 and 12 months 2026 
 
5 May 2027   earnings for 1st quarter 2027 
 
29 July 2027   earnings for 2nd quarter 2027 and 6 months 2027 
 
5 November 2027  earnings for 3rd quarter 2027 and 9 months 2027 
 
*(earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed) 

General Meeting of Shareholders 

12 May 2027  Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 

About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 

Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2435190 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2435190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 03:29 ET (08:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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