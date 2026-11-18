DJ Aperam outlines its strategic roadmap and growth ambitions at Capital Markets Day 2026 in Paris

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam outlines its strategic roadmap and growth ambitions at Capital Markets Day 2026 in Paris 18-Nov-2026 / 17:29 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam outlines its strategic roadmap and growth ambitions at Capital Markets Day 2026 in Paris Luxembourg, 18 November 2026 (17:30 CET) - Aperam today held its Capital Markets Day 2026 in Paris, bringing together investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders to discuss the Group's transformation, strategic priorities and long-term growth ambitions. The event highlighted Aperam's evolution beyond a stainless steel pure-play into a diversified global producer of high-value materials, supported by an integrated value chain spanning six business activities and a portfolio that is not dependent on a single region or industry. This diversified model, combined with operational discipline and financial resilience, provides a strong foundation for continued business growth. Aperam also showcased the strength of its business model through key performance indicators: average adjusted EBITDA of EUR333 million during the 2023-2025 industry downturn, benchmark cash conversion of 49% over the past ten years, and EUR1.1 billion in cumulative gains delivered through its Leadership Journey since 2011, across five successfully completed phases. These achievements demonstrate the Group's ability to navigate market cycles, generate cash and continuously improve its competitiveness. The CEOs of all four business segments - Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling & Renewables - presented their respective strategies, market opportunities and operational priorities, highlighting the strengths of each business and the value of closer collaboration across the Group. Sud Sivaji, CEO of Aperam, said: "This year, Aperam marked 15 years of value creation, evolving into a diversified global producer of high-value materials. Looking ahead, we see the upside to our already benchmark EBITDA once the energy cost pressure in Europe disappears and the trade defense measures take full effect. Adding to this strong tradition of value creation in Europe, we are excited by the earnings improvement from our growth segments. We aim to leverage our strong market positions in sectors expected to grow by 3-7% annually, including aerospace, energy, electrical and electronics engineering, recycling and renewables. This positions us well to deliver long-term value creation and achieve our EUR700-800 million EBITDA ambition by 2028." Aperam thanks all participants for joining the event in Paris and for their valuable engagement and contributions. The Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation is available on our website. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. Contact Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: communications@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2437848 18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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November 18, 2026 11:29 ET (16:29 GMT)