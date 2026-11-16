Collaboration with Biogen will leverage TRIMTECH's proprietary TRIM21-based targeted protein degradation technology to develop novel protein degrading therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases.

Includes up to $32 million in upfront and research milestone payments, with total potential payments of up to $411 million, plus royalties.

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies that target and degrade protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has entered into a strategic research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Biogen International GmbH.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen and TRIMTECH will work collaboratively to discover and develop small molecule protein degraders for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Upon Biogen's exercise of the option, the company will be granted a global exclusive license to the degraders developed and will be responsible for further development and commercialisation activities. Under the terms of the agreement, TRIMTECH is eligible to receive up to $32 million in upfront and research milestone payments, with total potential payments of up to $411 million, plus royalties.

Dr Nicki Thompson, CEO, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, said: "We are excited to enter this strategic collaboration with Biogen, which is a major milestone for TRIMTECH. This is a significant validation of the progress we have made and the potential of our TRIM21-based targeted protein degradation platforms. Combining our expertise with Biogen's strong legacy and experience in developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases brings new promise to the potential of delivering more effective therapies for patients.

Founded on decades of pioneering academic research into the protein TRIM21, a novel E3-ligase, TRIMTECH has demonstrated its small molecule TRIMTAC and TRIMGLUE degraders can access the CNS and selectively degrade toxic protein aggregates and oligomers underpinning many neurodegenerative diseases. This opens-up much needed small molecule treatment options and offers the potential to transform the course of treatment for the millions of patients battling these diseases.

For more information, visit: www.trimtechtherapeutics.com

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