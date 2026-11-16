Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has secured its first real estate location in the state of Utah, USA. Utah becomes the second U.S. state in which Heal has secured real estate, following Texas, further advancing the brand's growing U.S. footprint. Heal is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





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The secured location is the first of 10 contractually committed Heal restaurants under the Utah development agreement announced on October 6th, 2026. The agreement is with a seasoned Utah-based operator with experience owning and operating multiple restaurant locations, who will be the franchisee for all 10 Heal locations in the state.

"Securing our first real estate location in Utah is an important step forward for Heal Wellness and Happy Belly as we continue to execute our U.S. expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Following our entry into Texas, Utah becomes our second state with secured real estate, turning another development commitment into a tangible next step toward opening restaurants. This is the first location under our 10-unit Utah agreement, and we are pleased to be advancing the market alongside a seasoned operator who understands the demands of building and operating multiple restaurant locations."

Happy Belly's management believes Utah offers an opportunity to introduce Heal's menu to consumers seeking convenient food options that complement busy, active lifestyles. The Company's approach is to pair suitable real estate with experienced local operators, combining market knowledge and hands-on restaurant experience with Heal's brand standards and franchise support.





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"Developing multiple states in parallel is an important part of building Heal into a national U.S. brand," added Mr. Black. "As we advance Texas and Utah, we are establishing local operating relationships and a foundation for continued development in each market. Each new territory is approached cautiously through our crawl, walk, run strategy for new markets. Our Utah franchise partner's experience across multiple locations gives us a strong starting point for a coordinated rollout of all 10 committed locations, with a focus on site selection, operational consistency, and a quality guest experience."

The Utah milestone builds on Heal's first secured U.S. real estate location in Lubbock, Texas, announced on November 6, 2025, and the subsequent opening of that restaurant on October 3, 2026. Our second secured real estate location in Texas is expected to start construction early Q1 2026. Securing real estate in a second state further progresses Happy Belly's strategy to expand Heal across the United States through experienced franchise partners and its asset-light growth model.



"With 56 locations open and operating and 458 units in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal Wellness has a substantial foundation for continued expansion across Canada and the United States," said Mr. Black. "Our focus remains on converting this pipeline into operating restaurants that contribute to growth in system-wide sales and recurring royalty revenue. Developing multiple U.S. states alongside our continued Canadian expansion broadens Heal's market presence, strengthens its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand, and reinforces its role as a key growth driver within Happy Belly's portfolio as we work to create long-term value for our shareholders."



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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