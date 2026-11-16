eGain Corporation: eGain Launches Trusted Knowledge Service to Make Enterprise Knowledge AI-Ready Without Replacing Existing Platforms

New expert service assesses, remediates and proves the quality of knowledge in SharePoint, Confluence, ServiceNow, Salesforce and document stores, so AI delivers trusted answers

WASHINGTON and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (KMWorld 2026) eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, today announced the eGain Trusted Knowledge Service, which makes an enterprise's existing knowledge AI-ready and trusted without replacing the platform it lives on. Customers start with a two-week, read-only assessment and add remediation, proof and managed operations as they need them.

For most enterprises, the biggest obstacle to AI return on investment is not the model but the knowledge underneath it. Duplicate, stale and conflicting content produces answers that customers and employees can't trust, and prompt tuning or new agent frameworks don't fix it. Few teams want a large, risky platform replacement to get there.

"Every AI program we see that misses its targets has the same root cause: knowledge that isn't AI-ready and isn't trusted," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "Enterprises don't need another platform debate to get started. They need to know how ready their knowledge is, fix it, and see the evidence on their own questions."

The service has four modules, available individually or together:

Assess. A read-only diagnostic, completed in two weeks, that scores knowledge on eight dimensions, from accuracy to governance, and tests the customer's current AI or search against real questions from search logs, cases and chats. Customers receive a Trusted Knowledge Score, sample failure cases and a prioritized roadmap.

A read-only diagnostic, completed in two weeks, that scores knowledge on eight dimensions, from accuracy to governance, and tests the customer's current AI or search against real questions from search logs, cases and chats. Customers receive a Trusted Knowledge Score, sample failure cases and a prioritized roadmap. Ready. eGain experts consolidate duplicates, resolve conflicts, and apply taxonomy, metadata and knowledge graphs, with the customer's subject matter experts approving each change. The customer receives the revised, AI-ready content. Assess and Ready together take four weeks.

eGain experts consolidate duplicates, resolve conflicts, and apply taxonomy, metadata and knowledge graphs, with the customer's subject matter experts approving each change. The customer receives the revised, AI-ready content. Assess and Ready together take four weeks. Prove. The customer's current pipeline and the eGain AI KnowledgeOps pipeline run side by side on the same content and questions, including questions the customer adds. Answers are scored for accuracy, groundedness, completeness and policy compliance, and every failure is traced to the stage where it occurred. Prove takes four more weeks.

The customer's current pipeline and the eGain AI KnowledgeOps pipeline run side by side on the same content and questions, including questions the customer adds. Answers are scored for accuracy, groundedness, completeness and policy compliance, and every failure is traced to the stage where it occurred. Prove takes four more weeks. Run. Managed AI KnowledgeOps with monthly readiness reporting, or eGain AI Knowledge Hub as a governed knowledge layer.

The service supports SharePoint, Confluence, ServiceNow Knowledge, Salesforce Knowledge, and PDF and document stores. All fees are credited toward any ongoing eGain products or services.

COUNTRY Financial shows the payoff of AI-ready knowledge. Its AI Assist tool, powered by eGain, delivers 96.2% answer accuracy. Seventy percent of staff adopted it without a mandate, and underwriting calls fell 25% in its first month.

To learn more, visit www.egain.com/trusted-knowledge-service/.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit egain.com/trusted-knowledge-service/ for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain company, product and service names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Other company names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.

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