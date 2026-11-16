NextSource Materials Inc.: NextSource Materials Appoints Eugene Lee as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Eugene Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective December 1st.

Mr. Lee succeeds Jaco Crouse, who has served as interim CFO since March 2026 following his resignation from the position. The Company would like to thank Mr. Crouse for his continued support and commitment in maintaining financial leadership and ensuring an orderly transition during the interim period.

Mr. Lee joins NextSource from Giyani Metals Corp., where he served as CFO and brings more than 20 years of experience in the mining and natural resources sector, with extensive expertise in corporate finance, financial reporting, capital markets, risk management and corporate governance.

A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Mr. Lee has held senior financial and executive positions with several publicly listed and private mining companies, including Northgate Minerals Corporation, Premier Royalty Inc. and Commonwealth Silver and Gold Mining Inc. He also led the sales and marketing function with Hudbay Minerals Inc. and began his career with PwC in the audit and restructuring practices.

Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and is an alumnus of Trinity College.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake graphite. The Molo Mine has begun production through Phase 1 mine operations.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities (BAF) capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, in a fully transparent and traceable manner. The Company is now in the process of developing its first BAF in the UAE and has executed a multi-year offtake agreement for the supply of anode active material with Mitsubishi Chemical Corp of Japan into North America.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource Materials, please visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com.

Cautionary Note

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to become a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the successful completion of due diligence and applicable approvals, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the availability of project financing, the ability to satisfy conditions precedent, the continued support of strategic partners and customers, and the timely completion and successful operation of its business units.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in graphite and battery materials prices and demand; regulatory and permitting risks; geopolitical and market risks; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents, including its most recently filed Annual Information Form. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NextSource Materials Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nextsource-materials-appoints-eugene-lee-as-chief-financial-officer-1251495