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WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker: CAT1
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 15:04
532,20 Euro
-2,28 % -12,40
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
USA All 500
USA 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
532,80534,0015:13
532,80534,0015:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATERPILLAR INC532,20-2,28 %
WALMART INC117,38+0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.