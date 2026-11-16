

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meat processor Tyson Foods, Inc. reported Monday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, while operating income plunged from last year, despite higher sales and volume. Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects weak sales mainly due to lower Beef volumes. The company also announced higher dividend.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.90 percent higher at $59.37.



Jeff Schomburger, President and CEO of Tyson Foods, stated, 'Our performance in fiscal 2026 reflects the strength of our diversified multiprotein model and our dedication to our customers and consumers. We'll build on those strengths through investment in our brands, innovation and operating capabilities, while remaining focused on the returns those investments can deliver alongside market conditions.'



Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Tyson Foods expects total company adjusted operating income to range from $1.7 billion to $2.15 billion, compared to $1.977 billion in fiscal 2026.



In Beef, the company projects between a segment operating loss, as adjusted, of $300 million and income of $100 million in fiscal 2027.



In chicken, adjusted operating income would be $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in fiscal 2027.



Segment operating income, as adjusted, is expected to be $1.25 billion to $1.4 billion in Prepared Foods, and $125 million to $200 million in International segment.



The company anticipates sales will decrease 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent in fiscal 2027 from last year. The decline is primarily attributed to lower Beef segment volumes resulting from network restructuring and tight cattle supplies.



For fiscal 2027, the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA indicates domestic protein production, of beef, pork, chicken and turkey etc., will be flat to a slight increase compared to the prior year levels.



USDA projects domestic production of Beef to drop around 2 percent year-over-year in fiscal 2027, pork to be relatively flat, and chicken to increase around 1 percent.



Further, effective November 13, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 6 to $0.52 per share on Class A common stock and $0.468 per share on Class B common stock.



The increased quarterly dividend is payable on December 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1.



The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on Class A common stock and $0.468 per share on Class B common stock, payable on March 15, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2027.



The remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal 2027 will be $0.52 and $0.468 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, respectively. With this, the annual dividend rate in fiscal 2027 will be $2.08 for Class A shares and $1.872 for Class B shares, or a 2 percent increase from last year.



In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $74 million, compared with net income of $47 million in the prior year period. The company's net loss per share reached $0.22 versus earnings per share of $0.13 a year ago.



Adjusted net income per share fell to $0.61 from $1.15 in the fourth quarter of the previous year.



Operating income was $1 million, sharply lower than prior year's $158 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating income fell 41 percent to $361 million from $608 million a year ago.



Total Company operating margin was approximately zero, while adjusted operating margin was 2.6 percent.



Sales reached $14.585 billion, up 5.2 percent from $13.860 billion a year ago, while adjusted sales were $13.536 billion versus $13.860 billion previously. Sales were down 4.0 percent excluding the additional week in fiscal 2026 and legal contingency accruals recognized as reductions to Sales of $110 million and $355 million in the current and prior years, respectively



In the quarter, volume grew 6.8 percent, while average price dropped 3.4 percent.



Sales in Beef dropped from last year to $5.295 billion, mainly on 6.0 percent drop in volume, despite slight growth in prices.



Pork sales were $1.560 billion, higher than last year on 15.3 percent rise in volume, while prices fell 13.6 percent. Chicken sales of $4.811 billion grew from last year on higher volume, despite slightly lower prices.



Both Prepared Foods and International sales increased from last year on growth in volume and average prices.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News