Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
European Union EUR Dual tap EU000A4EXVK3 & EU000A4ES497
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 16, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Union (EU)
Dual Tranche Tap of
EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031 - EU000A4EXVK3
EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046 - EU000A4ES497
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|European Union
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
EU000A4EXVK3
EU000A4ES497
|Aggregate nominal amount:
2031 - € 4,000,000,000
2046 - € 4,000,000,000
|Description:
EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031
EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Deutsche Bank AG
JP Morgan SE
Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.