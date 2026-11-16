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WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker: CBK
Xetra
16.11.26 | 15:17
39,710 Euro
-0,05 % -0,020
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,77039,79015:44
39,78039,79015:44
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

European Union EUR Dual tap EU000A4EXVK3 & EU000A4ES497

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 16, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union (EU)

Dual Tranche Tap of

EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031 - EU000A4EXVK3

EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046 - EU000A4ES497

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:European Union
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:

EU000A4EXVK3

EU000A4ES497

Aggregate nominal amount:

2031 - € 4,000,000,000

2046 - € 4,000,000,000

Description:

EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031

EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Deutsche Bank AG

JP Morgan SE

Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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