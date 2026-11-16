Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

European Union EUR Dual tap EU000A4EXVK3 & EU000A4ES497

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 16, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union (EU)

Dual Tranche Tap of

EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031 - EU000A4EXVK3

EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046 - EU000A4ES497

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Union Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: EU000A4EXVK3 EU000A4ES497 Aggregate nominal amount: 2031 - € 4,000,000,000 2046 - € 4,000,000,000 Description: EUR4bn 2.875% October 2031 EUR4bn 4.00% October 2046 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Deutsche Bank AG JP Morgan SE Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.