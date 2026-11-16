EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE

PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.11.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PSI Software SE Street: Dircksenstraße 42-44 Postal code: 10178 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Aalap Mahadevia

Date of birth: 07 Oct 1981

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Berlin Power Partners LP



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Nov 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.49 % 0.00 % 9.49 % 16341810 Previous notification 9.88 % 0.00 % 9.88 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0Z1JH9 0 1551152 0.00 % 9.49 % Total 1551152 9.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Aalap Mahadevia % % % Briarwood Chase Management LLC 9.49 % % 9.49 % - % % % Aalap Mahadevia % % % Briarwood Capital Partners GP LLC % % % Berlin Power Partners LP 9.49 % % 9.49 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Intra-group transfer of all voting rights previously held directly by Briarwood Capital Partners LP to Berlin Power Partners LP, each of which is ultimately controlled by Aalap Mahadevia.

Date

16 Nov 2026





16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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