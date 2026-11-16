

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) signed a Letter of Intent with Canada's pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) following successful negotiations to expand public access to Sarclisa (isatuximab) for adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation.



The agreement covers Sarclisa combined with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd) as a first-line treatment. Public coverage will depend on final funding agreements with individual provinces and territories.



In the Phase 3 IMROZ study, 63% of patients receiving Sarclisa plus VRd remained progression-free after approximately five years, compared with 45% receiving VRd alone.



Currently, SNY is trading at $48.79, up 0.84%



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