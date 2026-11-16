Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Torsten Koster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
b)
LEI
213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Participating Preference Shares
GG00B4L0PD47
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
This notification relates to the purchase of 8,000 shares in Mr Koster's own name.
Mr Koster's total holding following the above purchase is 23,000 shares.
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,000
£11.78
e)
Date of the transaction
16 November 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Gemma Berry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7961 4708