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FE

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 18:18 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Torsten Koster

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

b)

LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£11.78

Volume(s)

8,000

This notification relates to the purchase of 8,000 shares in Mr Koster's own name.

Mr Koster's total holding following the above purchase is 23,000 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,000

£11.78

e)

Date of the transaction

16 November 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Gemma Berry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7961 4708

© 2026 PR Newswire
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