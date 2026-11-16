Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 2,00 CAD bis Juni 2027, Kurs 0,67 CAD: Verdreifachung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BA

WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker: 0D0
Frankfurt
16.11.26 | 08:05
3,420 Euro
-1,16 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 18:24 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 275,000 Ordinary Shares were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 288.40 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 20,906,167. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 74,455,138. With effect from 18 November 2026 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 74,455,138. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2284

16 November 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.