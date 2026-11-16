Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Christopher Levin as Head of Sales and Secondary Loan Trading for the Americas. Chris brings more than 17 years of experience across loan syndication and distribution, credit sales and trading, corporate banking, and leveraged finance.

In this role, Chris will be responsible for leading investor coverage and sales activity in the Americas. He will also oversee the Bank's secondary loan trading (SLT) activities in the region.

Based in New York, Chris reports to Karen Ramos, Head of Distribution Asset Rotation for the Americas.

Most recently, he was Senior Director and Group Head of Loan Syndication and Distribution for the Americas, at NORD/LB, where he led syndication and distribution strategy for project finance transactions across renewable energy, infrastructure, power, and digital infrastructure sectors. He also managed a team responsible for primary syndication structuring/execution, investor coverage, and risk distribution.

Previously, Chris held senior roles at Torchlight Investors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, with responsibilities spanning global credit and special situations sales, loan capital markets, distribution, and trading. Earlier in his career, he worked in loan sales, syndication, and trading at BBVA and in leveraged finance and real estate corporate banking at BMO Capital Markets.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, the 9th largest banking group worldwide by total assets in 2025 (The Banker, July 2026). With over 10,000 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Bank supports large and mid-cap corporates and institutional clients, helping them meet both local and global financial needs. Crédit Agricole CIB offers a comprehensive range of products and services in capital markets, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in climate finance, and a market leader in sustainable finance providing a full spectrum of solutions to all its clients.

For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com

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Contacts:

Press contacts:

Estelle Lemaire +1 917 346 0188 estelle.lemaireusa@ca-cib.com

Marie Leonard +44 207 214 6481 marie.leonard@ca-cib.com