Rio Tinto will restart additional smelting capacity at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand, following the signing of a three-and-a-half year, 50MW electricity agreement.

The new 50MW agreement, with Contact Energy, will enable Rio Tinto to bring Line 4 back into operation backed by predominantly renewable energy. Once fully operational, the restart is expected to increase aluminium production by approximately 30,000 tonnes per year. This restores the smelter to its production capacity of approximately 360,000 tonnes per annum, adding approximately three percent smelting capacity across the company's Australia and New Zealand operations.

Based on current global spot aluminium prices this could generate around NZ$100 million in additional annual export revenue for New Zealand.

The bridging agreement builds on a Letter of Intent between Contact Energy and Rio Tinto announced earlier this year, which signalled the parties' commitment to negotiating a commercially sustainable arrangement to enable the return of additional smelting capacity at Tiwai Point.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Managing Director Armando Torres said: "The restart of Line 4 will increase aluminium production at a time when demand for high quality, low carbon aluminium has never been higher. This agreement reinforces Rio Tinto's commitment to our operations in New Zealand, which are an important part of our integrated aluminium operations globally."

Rio Tinto New Zealand Aluminium Smelters General Manager Michelle Henderson said: "This agreement enables an early restart of Line 4 while the parties continue to develop a longer-term power purchase agreement that could see Line 4 operate for the next two decades at least. This is great news for the Southland and wider New Zealand economies."

The Line 4 restart is expected to commence in October 2027, following operational preparations and commissioning activities, with full production expected by December 2027. The contract is structured to reduce supply to 25MW over winter months to ensure there is no impact on New Zealand's broader energy security over that period.

Both parties acknowledge the constructive engagement undertaken since the announcement of the earlier Letter of Intent and look forward to continuing their partnership under the new agreement.

Line 4 has been idle since April 2020 as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global industrial markets, followed by a period of uncertainty about the long-term future of the smelter. Since then, Rio Tinto has secured long-term electricity supply arrangements into the next decades.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116639576/en/

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Category: NZAS