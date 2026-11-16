Arkema successfully completed today a €500 million senior bond issue with a 2-year maturity and carrying an annual coupon of 3.875%.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

This new bond issue will contribute to funding the Group's general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of its upcoming bond maturity. This transaction strengthens the Group's liquidity and financial flexibility, while ensuring active management of its debt maturity profile.

Arkema is rated Baa1 by Moody's (negative outlook) and BBB+ by Standard Poor's (stable outlook).

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide.

Arkema

51, Esplanade du Général de Gaulle CS 10478 92907 Paris La Défense France T +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

French Société anonyme, registered at the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under the number 445 074 685

arkema.com



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Contacts:

Investor relations:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Franck Zhang +33 (0)1 49 00 72 08 franck.zhang@arkema.com

Media:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com