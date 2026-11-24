Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 November to 20 November 2026
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/16/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
58,4461
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/17/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
57,6417
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/18/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
57,2917
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/19/2026
FR0010313833
3 500
56,3464
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/20/2026
FR0010313833
3 000
54,9343
XPAR
TOTAL
13 319
56,7690
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124257616/en/
Contacts:
Arkema