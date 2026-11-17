Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 November to 13 November 2026.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
09/11/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
57,4902
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
10/11/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
57,9433
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
11/11/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
58,4831
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
12/11/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
58,8282
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
13/11/2026
FR0010313833
2 273
58,6943
XPAR
TOTAL
11 365
58,2878
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117707458/en/
Contacts:
Arkema