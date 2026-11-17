Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 November to 13 November 2026.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 09/11/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 57,4902 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 10/11/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 57,9433 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 11/11/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 58,4831 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 12/11/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 58,8282 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 13/11/2026 FR0010313833 2 273 58,6943 XPAR TOTAL 11 365 58,2878

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117707458/en/

Contacts:

Arkema