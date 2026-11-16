Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) (WSE: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has joined The Silver Institute, an international association representing companies across the global silver industry. In addition, Lumina is also pleased to announce that its shares have been added to the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners Index, the underlying index of the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF.

The Silver Institute, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is an international association representing leading silver mining companies, refiners, bullion suppliers, manufacturers, and wholesalers of silver investment products. Established in 1971, the Institute works to promote silver's unique position in the global economy as both an important precious and industrial metal.

"The Silver Institute is an important voice for the global silver industry, and we are pleased to join its membership. Our addition to the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners Index further increases Lumina's presence among investors focused on the silver sector. Together, these developments reflect our growing profile as we advance our copper-silver projects in western Poland," commented Jordan Pandoff, CEO. "Our Nowa Sól PEA outlined a large-scale underground mining operation with average annual silver production of approximately 28 million ounces during the first ten years of operation."

Lumina is currently the largest publicly traded silver development company globally with a resource inventory including:

743 million ounces in the Measured & Indicated category and 104 million ounces in the Inferred category at its Nowa Sól Project; and

315 million ounces in the Inferred category at its Sulmierzyce Project.

Silver holds a unique position in the global economy as both an important precious and industrial metal. Its longstanding role as a store of value and investment asset contributes to its importance in global financial markets, while its industrial applications span manufacturing, electronics, electrification, solar energy, and other advanced technologies. Silver is included on the United States' List of Critical Minerals, published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

For more information about The Silver Institute and its members, visit www.silverinstitute.org.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need to secure supplies of critical metals.

As copper and silver play an increasingly critical role in Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, defense capabilities, and advanced technologies, Lumina is well positioned to contribute to the development of a new generation of large-scale mining projects in Poland. With an established presence in the country since 2011, the Company benefits from a highly experienced local technical and operational team, extensive regional expertise, and longstanding relationships with key stakeholders.

Lumina Metals

Jordan Pandoff

CEO

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumina-metals

X: https://x.com/luminametals

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the results, assumptions, estimates and projections contained in the mineral resource estimates for the Company's projects and the PEA.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy of the PEA and the assumptions and parameters underlying it; future metal prices, exchange rates, operating costs, capital costs, tax and royalty regimes and other economic inputs; the availability and performance of contractors, consultants, equipment and personnel; the timing and results of drilling, assay work, technical studies and engineering work; the ability to complete the PFS within the expected timeframe; the availability of financing, infrastructure, power, labour and other inputs; the ability to obtain, maintain and comply with required permits, licences and regulatory approvals; continued constructive engagement with government, local communities and other stakeholders; the absence of material adverse changes in market, political, legal, regulatory, fiscal, environmental, social or economic conditions in Canada, Poland or other relevant jurisdictions; and the Company's ability to execute its planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, development and mining; risks relating to preliminary economic assessments, including that the PEA is preliminary in nature and may not be realized; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the fact that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; risks relating to completion of the PFS and other technical studies; drilling, assay, metallurgical, geotechnical, hydrogeological and engineering risks; permitting, environmental, social, community and stakeholder risks; political, legal, regulatory and fiscal risks in Canada and Poland; risks relating to financing and liquidity; market conditions and the other risks described in the Company's prospectus and continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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