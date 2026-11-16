

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $126.257 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $120.372 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $210.9 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $3.878 billion from $4.175 billion last year.



AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $126.257 Mln. vs. $120.372 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $3.878 Bln vs. $4.175 Bln last year.



Fiscal 2027 Financial Guidance: Adjusted EPS of between $6.15 and $6.35 Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



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