

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Penguin Solutions partnered to address growing AI memory demands by combining CXL-based memory expansion using existing DDR4 memory with advanced photonic technology for faster, low-latency memory sharing across multiple data centre racks.



Marvell and Penguin Solutions are developing two technologies to expand AI memory capacity. The first uses existing DDR4 memory in CXL cards to add low-latency memory directly to servers.



The second uses photonic technology to share memory across multiple racks, potentially creating petabyte-scale pools for AI workloads.



Together, the solutions aim to help data centres increase memory capacity, reduce costs and scale AI infrastructure without major redesigns.



On Nasdaq, the shares for Marvell are trading 0.51 percent down at $146.10 in the after hours.



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