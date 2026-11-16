Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH



16.11.2026 / 23:12 CET/CEST

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Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc. Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203987072 Reason for the research: Update Report Recommendation: Buy from: 16.11.2026 Target price: USD 22.40 (previously: USD 26.40) Target price on sight of: 36 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Substantial improvement in operating profitability Overall, the nine-month 2026 results confirm that Almonty has entered what we view as a fundamentally different stage of corporate development: The sharp improvement in operating profitability at Panasqueira demonstrates the company's considerable sensitivity to tungsten prices, while the commissioning of Sangdong has materially advanced its strategic position within the global tungsten supply chain. The combination of (1) substantial liquidity after placement of a convertible senior note, (2) an extension of long-term offtake commitments, (3) an expected reduction in Portuguese royalties, (4) the significant expansion of Sangdong, and (5) the development of additional production sources provides a solid foundation for future earnings growth, in our view. The critical milestones for the coming quarters will therefore include the successful ramp-up of Sangdong Phase I, evidence of stable recovery rates and operating costs, confirmation of the revised Portuguese royalty regime, progress towards the Phase II expansion at Sangdong, and the commercialisation of additional tungsten production from Los Santos and Rwanda. We calculate a price target of USD 22.40 (previously: USD 26.40, -15.2%) per share, implying an upside of 174.8% from the last closing price of USD 8.15. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.



You can download the research here: Almonty_UpdateReport20261116_english



Contact for questions:

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



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