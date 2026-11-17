STRACON reports third quarter 2026 revenue of US$184.0 million, down 3.1%, gross profit of US$17.3 million and profit of US$2.2 million; nine-month revenue increased 1.5% to US$559.6 million.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of US$184.0 million , a decrease of 3.1% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit of US$17.3 million , a decrease of 43.2% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Profit of US$2.2 million, compared with US$7.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Revenue from contracts with customers 184,044 189,997 (3)% 559,575 551,333 +2% Gross profit 17,342 30,543 (43)% 64,622 64,541 - Profit 2,166 7,635 (72)% 8,909 3,994 +123% Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.04 0.15 (0.11) 0.17 0.08 +0.09 NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES(1) EBITDA 11,298 27,073 (58)% 52,307 54,644 (4%) Adjusted EBITDA 13,040 28,173 (54)% 58,186 58,733 (1%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 7.1% 15.2% (8.1)pp 10.4% 11.0% (0.6) pp Adjusted Revenue 184,045 185,915 (1)% 559,449 535,594 +4% Free Cash Flow (64,421) 12,013 n/m (74,006) 22,264 n/m CASH FLOW Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities (22,954) 19,820 n/m 38,938 50,145 (22)%

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted) Sep 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Change FINANCIAL POSITION Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 141,424 63,767 +122% Total assets 866,469 581,798 +49% Total interest-bearing liabilities 415,893 243,517 +71% Net Debt(1) 274,469 179,750 +53% Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt)(1) 169,886 179,750 (5)% Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x) (1) 3.2x 2.1x 1.1x Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt) / LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)(1) 2.0x 2.1x (0.1)x OTHER Backlog (US$ million)(3) 2,089 2,191 (5)% Backlog to LTM Revenue (x)(1)(3) 2.8x 2.9x (0.1)x Shares outstanding (thousands) 52,395 52,395 -

Management Commentary

Steve Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of STRACON, commented: "During the third quarter of 2026, STRACON recorded revenue of US$184.0 million, a decrease of 3.1% from US$190.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit was US$17.3 million compared with US$30.5 million, while profit was US$2.2 million compared with US$7.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$13.0 million compared with US$28.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) of 7.1% compared with 15.2%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 1.5% to US$559.6 million from US$551.3 million. Gross profit was US$64.6 million compared with US$64.5 million, while profit increased to US$8.9 million from US$4.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) amounted to US$58.2 million compared with US$58.7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) was 10.4% compared with 11.0%.

Capital deployment in the quarter was directed principally to Pérez Caldera. Construction expenditures on the Pérez Caldera project were US$31.1 million in the quarter and US$76.4 million for the nine-month period, and the Company recorded US$125.2 million of asset additions on the project (cash and non-cash) during the nine-month period. As at September 30, 2026, STRACON Pérez Caldera SpA had drawn US$161.5 million under the non-recourse term loan facilities. Engineering and construction activity on the engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") scope generated US$30.1 million of intercompany revenue in the quarter within the Industrial Services & Engineering segment, which is eliminated on consolidation. The project remains in the construction phase; revenue and EBITDA(1) will be recognized within the Infrastructure segment once the asset enters the operational phase.

Backlog(3) was US$2,089 million at September 30, 2026, compared with US$2,191 million at December 31, 2025, as revenue recognized of US$560 million during the nine-month period exceeded contract bookings of US$458 million. Backlog(3) provides 2.8x coverage of last-twelve-months revenue(1) and approximately 99.6% consists of multi-year projects. Backlog conversion and the progression of Pérez Caldera through construction remain the principal determinants of the Company's medium-term trajectory. The Company continues to target Total Segment Revenue(1) above US$1.0 billion, backlog(3) above US$3.0 billion and EBITDA(1) above US$150 million over the three-year horizon, with the Infrastructure segment expected to contribute approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA(1) within 18 to 24 months."

Andrés Gutiérrez Leiva, Chief Financial Officer of STRACON, added: "Net cash used in operating activities was US$23.0 million in the quarter, compared with US$19.8 million provided in the corresponding period of 2025, principally reflecting working capital requirements, while net cash provided by operating activities for the nine-month period was US$38.9 million compared with US$50.1 million. Free Cash Flow(1) was negative US$64.4 million for the quarter and negative US$74.0 million for the nine-month period, compared with US$12.0 million and US$22.3 million in the corresponding periods of 2025. Effective September 30, 2026, Free Cash Flow(1) is presented after net capital expenditures across all of the Company's operations, including construction expenditures on Pérez Caldera of US$31.1 million in the quarter and US$76.4 million for the nine-month period, which are funded principally through the non-recourse project financing; comparative amounts have been recast and the separate presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has been discontinued. Net Capital Expenditures(1) were US$32.8 million in the quarter and US$85.1 million for the nine-month period.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was US$141.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of 121.8% from December 31, 2025, of which US$55.6 million is attributable to the Pérez Caldera project, reflecting drawdowns under the Pérez Caldera facility and customer advances received on the project. Net Debt(1) was US$274.5 million, of which US$104.6 million relates to the non-recourse Pérez Caldera project net of related project cash. Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt)(1) was US$169.9 million and the corresponding ratio to last-twelve-months Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 2.0x, compared with 2.1x at December 31, 2025 and with the Company's target of 1.5x or lower through the cycle. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under the Holdco Loan and the Pérez Caldera project financing at September 30, 2026.

Segment results in the quarter reflected the completion of certain projects. Industrial Services & Engineering generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$15.8 million on Segment Revenue of US$215.5 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) of 7.3% compared with 16.7% in the same period of 2025. Segment Revenue includes an increase of US$31.3 million in intercompany revenue, of which US$30.1 million relates to the Pérez Caldera EPC scope and is eliminated on consolidation. For the nine-month period, Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$76.0 million compared with US$65.4 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) of 12.1% compared with 12.2%. The Infrastructure segment recorded no revenue, as the Pérez Caldera project remains in the construction phase, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of negative US$0.4 million."

Operational Highlights

Revenue. Revenue from contracts with customers was US$184.0 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, down 3.1% from US$190.0 million in the same period of 2025, and US$559.6 million for the nine-month period, up 1.5% from US$551.3 million. The quarterly decrease reflected the completion or lower activity of several projects, including an engineering and mining project in Peru (US$25.3 million), the Lomas Bayas project in Chile (US$10.8 million), the Bradshaw project in Canada (US$7.2 million) and the Las Chispas project in Mexico (US$4.9 million), partially offset by the ramp-up of the Tía María and Pampa Cachendo projects in Peru (US$13.9 million) and higher activity at Antamina (US$12.5 million), the Fenix Gold project in Chile (US$10.1 million) and the BESALCO-STRACON Consortium (US$5.4 million). The nine-month increase was mainly driven by the ramp-up of Tía María and Pampa Cachendo (US$56.7 million), the Fenix Gold project (US$26.6 million), higher revenue in Canada (US$19.8 million), higher activity at Antamina (US$18.2 million) and contributions from Keypro, acquired in January 2026 (US$10.6 million), partially offset by the completion of the Salares Norte (US$39.1 million) and Lomas Bayas (US$37.1 million) projects, an engineering and mining project in Peru (US$37.2 million) and work at Buriticá in Colombia (US$13.1 million).

Gross Profit and Profitability. Gross profit decreased 43.2% to US$17.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, representing a gross profit margin of 9.4% compared with 16.1% in the same period of 2025, reflecting lower revenue following the completion of certain projects and higher cost of sales associated with increased execution activity at other projects. Cost of sales increased 4.5% to US$166.7 million, including a US$15.5 million increase in services provided by third parties, partially offset by decreases of US$6.4 million in materials and supplies used and US$3.4 million in depreciation of property, plant and equipment. For the nine-month period, gross profit was US$64.6 million compared with US$64.5 million. Administrative expenses increased 14.6% to US$15.0 million in the quarter, mainly reflecting higher professional fees related to corporate reorganization and IT systems transformation and higher labour-related expenses, including incremental workforce costs following the Keypro acquisition. The Company recorded profit of US$2.2 million for the quarter, compared with US$7.6 million in the same period of 2025, including a foreign exchange gain of US$5.2 million (Q3 2025: loss of US$0.9 million), and profit of US$8.9 million for the nine-month period, compared with US$4.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was US$13.0 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared with US$28.2 million in the same period of 2025, a decrease of 53.7%, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) was 7.1% compared with 15.2%. EBITDA (1) was US$11.3 million compared with US$27.1 million, a decrease of 58.3%, driven by US$13.2 million lower gross profit and US$1.9 million higher administrative expenses. For the nine-month period, Adjusted EBITDA (1) was US$58.2 million compared with US$58.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) was 10.4% compared with 11.0%, while EBITDA (1) was US$52.3 million compared with US$54.6 million, a decrease of 4.3%.

Cash Flow. Net cash used in operating activities was US$23.0 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared with US$19.8 million provided in the same period of 2025, Free Cash Flow (1) was negative US$64.4 million for the quarter and negative US$74.0 million for the nine-month period, compared with US$12.0 million and US$22.3 million in the corresponding periods of 2025. Net Capital Expenditures (1) were US$32.8 million in the quarter and US$85.1 million for the nine-month period, compared with US$1.8 million and US$7.9 million in 2025, and include Pérez Caldera construction expenditures of US$31.1 million and US$76.4 million, respectively.

Capital Additions. Capital Additions (1) were US$36.0 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 and US$120.6 million for the nine-month period, compared with US$7.9 million and US$30.2 million in the corresponding periods of 2025. The increase reflects Pérez Caldera project construction expenditures of US$31.1 million in the quarter and US$76.4 million for the nine-month period, together with purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of US$2.8 million and US$12.1 million, respectively, and finance lease additions of US$3.2 million and US$35.5 million, respectively, supporting fleet requirements in the Industrial Services & Engineering segment, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment of US$1.2 million and US$3.4 million.

Backlog. Backlog (3) was US$2,089 million at September 30, 2026, compared with US$2,191 million at December 31, 2025 and US$1,592 million at September 30, 2025. Contract bookings of US$458 million during the nine-month period (2025: US$354 million) were exceeded by US$560 million of revenue recognized. Approximately 14.3% of backlog (3) is expected to be executed during the remainder of 2026, 70.3% between 2027 and 2028 and 15.4% from 2029 onwards. Approximately 99.6% of backlog (3) consists of multi-year projects and approximately 40% is derived from the build-own-operate-maintain ("BOOM") contract for the Pérez Caldera project, with the balance of approximately 60% derived from relationship-type contracts. By segment, Infrastructure accounts for 40% of backlog (3) and Industrial Services & Engineering for 60%; by geography, 77.6% of backlog (3) is concentrated in Chile, 18.0% in Peru, 3.3% in Canada and 1.1% in Mexico. Backlog to LTM Revenue (1)(3) was 2.8x at September 30, 2026, compared with 2.1x at September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet. Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was US$141.4 million at September 30, 2026, compared with US$63.8 million at December 31, 2025, of which US$55.6 million is attributable to the Infrastructure segment. The increase reflects financing cash inflows of US$137.2 million and operating cash inflows of US$38.9 million, partially offset by net cash used in investing activities of US$98.5 million. Total assets were US$866.5 million, an increase of 48.9%, driven principally by property, plant and equipment additions on the Pérez Caldera project. Net Debt (1) was US$274.5 million, compared with US$179.8 million at December 31, 2025, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) on a last-twelve-months basis was 3.2x, compared with 2.1x at December 31, 2025. Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt) (1) was US$169.9 million and the corresponding ratio was 2.0x, compared with 2.1x at December 31, 2025. Loans and borrowings of US$319.6 million include US$160.2 million under the Pérez Caldera Loan and US$111.8 million under the Holdco Loan, and lease liabilities were US$96.3 million.

Geography. Revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 was concentrated in Peru (59%) and Chile (26%), with Canada (10%), Mexico (5%) and Colombia and other jurisdictions (approximately 1%) accounting for the balance. For the nine-month period, Peru accounted for 53% of revenue, Chile 28%, Canada 11%, Mexico 7% and Colombia 1%.

Segment Performance

Effective September 30, 2026, following the integration of the management and operating structure of its businesses, the Company reports two reportable segments: Industrial Services & Engineering, which combines the activities previously reported as Industrial Services, Engineering & Technology and Fleet Solutions, and Infrastructure. Comparative segment information has been recast to conform to the current segment structure; the change does not affect consolidated revenue, profit, assets, liabilities or cash flows. Segment revenue is reported at the operating segment level and includes intersegment transactions, which are eliminated on consolidation. Segment Gross Profit and Segment Operating Profit are derived from the Company's segment information disclosed in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Segment EBITDA(1), Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1), Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1), Total Segment Revenue(1), Total Segment Gross Profit(1), Total Segment EBITDA(1) and Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) are specified financial measures within the meaning of NI 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure, as applicable. The Infrastructure segment recorded no revenue in the periods presented.

Total Segment EBITDA(1) was US$14.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared with US$30.0 million in the same period of 2025, and Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$15.4 million, compared with US$31.0 million. For the nine-month period, Total Segment EBITDA(1) was US$68.0 million, compared with US$62.9 million, and Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$75.4 million, compared with US$65.4 million. Both measures are reconciled to the corresponding consolidated measures in Table 5 of the Appendix. The difference between the total-of-segments measures and consolidated results reflects unallocated corporate costs together with intercompany eliminations, including the elimination on consolidation of US$31.4 million of intersegment revenue in the quarter (US$69.2 million for the nine-month period), principally related to EPC services provided to the Infrastructure segment for the Pérez Caldera project.

Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 US$ thousands, unless noted Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total Segments(1) Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total Segments(1) Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 215,464 - 215,464 628,784 - 628,784 Segment Gross Profit 17,921 - 17,921 73,227 - 73,227 Segment Operating Profit 7,221 (399) 6,822 43,213 (589) 42,624 Segment EBITDA(1) 14,783 (398) 14,385 68,615 (588) 68,027 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) 15,759 (398) 15,361 76,027 (588) 75,439 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 7.3% n/m 7.1% 12.1% n/m 12.0% Segment Backlog (US$ million)(3) 1,255 834 2,089 1,255 834 2,089

Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 US$ thousands, unless noted Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total Segments(1) Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total

Segments(1) Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 190,106 - 190,106 551,836 - 551,836 Segment Gross Profit 30,135 - 30,135 64,080 - 64,080 Segment Operating Profit 20,297 - 20,297 36,477 - 36,477 Segment EBITDA(1) 30,015 - 30,015 62,937 - 62,937 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) 30,991 - 30,991 65,411 - 65,411 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 16.7% n/m 16.7% 12.2% n/m 12.2% Segment Backlog (US$ million)(3) 1,592 - 1,592 1,592 - 1,592

Industrial Services & Engineering. Segment Revenue increased 13.3% to US$215.5 million from US$190.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase reflects higher intercompany revenue of US$31.3 million, of which US$30.1 million relates to the Pérez Caldera project and is eliminated on consolidation, together with the ramp-up of the Tía María and Pampa Cachendo projects (US$13.9 million), higher activity at Antamina (US$12.5 million), the Fenix Gold project in Chile (US$10.1 million) and the BESALCO-STRACON Consortium (US$5.4 million), partially offset by the completion of an engineering and mining project in Peru (US$25.3 million) and the Lomas Bayas project in Chile (US$10.8 million), and the termination of the Bradshaw project in Canada (US$7.2 million) and the Las Chispas project in Mexico (US$4.9 million). Segment Gross Profit was US$17.9 million compared with US$30.1 million, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$15.8 million compared with US$31.0 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) of 7.3% compared with 16.7%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) excludes US$0.4 million related to the selected legacy project and US$0.6 million of impairment of property, plant and equipment. For the nine-month period, Segment Revenue increased 13.9% to US$628.8 million, Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$76.0 million compared with US$65.4 million, and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) was 12.1% compared with 12.2%. Segment Backlog(3) was US$1,255.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared with US$1,592.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of 21.2% primarily reflecting the normal-course execution and progression of existing contracts, partially offset by new contract awards and renewals.

Infrastructure. The Infrastructure segment did not record revenue in the period, as its foundational project, Pérez Caldera, remains in the construction phase, and recorded a Segment Operating Loss of US$0.4 million (US$0.6 million for the nine-month period). Segment Backlog(3) was US$834.3 million at September 30, 2026, or approximately 40% of consolidated backlog(3), comprising the Pérez Caldera BOOM contract awarded by Anglo American Sur S.A. ("Anglo American") on December 30, 2025. Revenue and EBITDA(1) from the capital recovery tariff and the operations and maintenance ("O&M") scope will be recognized within the Infrastructure segment upon commencement of operations, which remains subject to completion of the construction phase.

Pérez Caldera Infrastructure Project Update

The Pérez Caldera project anchors STRACON's Infrastructure segment. Awarded by Anglo American on December 30, 2025, the project involves an integrated engineering, construction, financing, and long-term operations and maintenance arrangement for dedicated infrastructure assets required to condition, remove, and transport tailings material from the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam at the Los Bronces operation in Chile. The Pérez Caldera project supports the Pérez Caldera Tailings Dam Removal and Water Resource Adaptation Project, which received environmental approval in April 2025. The Company's economics under the project will be realized through a fixed capital recovery tariff payable by Anglo American over the operating life of the asset, which includes a designated margin and is contractually payable regardless of actual usage or tonnage throughput.

During the third quarter of 2026, the project advanced through the construction phase. Progress during the period is summarized below:

Project financing. On April 1, 2026, STRACON Pérez Caldera SpA completed financial close of US$370.0 million in non-recourse project financing, comprising US$338.8 million in term loan facilities and US$31.2 million in debt service reserve letter of credit facilities. The term loans bear interest at compounded daily Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum, with scheduled quarterly amortization commencing October 15, 2027 and final maturity on October 15, 2030.

Drawdowns. As at September 30, 2026, US$161.5 million had been drawn under the term loan facilities, leaving US$177.3 million undrawn. The facility is non-recourse to STRACON Group Holding Inc. The project financing requires a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.05:1.00 for each calculation period, together with customary affirmative and negative covenants, reserve account, insurance and mandatory hedging requirements. The Group was in compliance with all such covenants and obligations as at September 30, 2026.

Construction activity. Pérez Caldera project construction expenditures were US$31.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 and US$76.4 million for the nine-month period. Borrowing costs of US$2.8 million and US$4.3 million, respectively, were capitalized. The EPC scope generated US$30.1 million of intercompany revenue in the quarter and US$67.0 million for the nine-month period within the Industrial Services & Engineering segment, which is eliminated on consolidation.

Hedging. In connection with the Pérez Caldera Loan, the Company designated additional interest rate swap contracts and cross-currency swap contracts as cash flow hedges under IFRS 9 to mitigate the variability of future interest payments and the foreign exchange exposure associated with the US dollar-denominated financing of a Chilean subsidiary whose functional currency is the Chilean peso.

Outlook

The Company's three-year strategic targets of Total Segment Revenue(1) above US$1.0 billion, backlog(3) above US$3.0 billion, and EBITDA(1) above US$150 million were established at the start of 2025 in connection with the formal establishment of the Infrastructure segment as a separate reportable segment. The targets followed a concentrated multi-year effort to build internal engineering capacity, initiated with the 2022 launch of the Engineering & Technology segment, which positioned the Company to originate, structure, and execute long-duration infrastructure mandates such as Pérez Caldera. As at September 30, 2026, last-twelve-months Total Segment Revenue(1) was US$830.8 million and backlog(3) was US$2,089 million, representing approximately 83% and 70% of the corresponding three-year targets. The Company intends to revisit these targets upon completion of construction at the Pérez Caldera project, at which point the Infrastructure segment will be generating operational cash flows and the Company's capital structure, contracted revenue base, and growth pipeline(4) will be reassessed.

The Infrastructure segment is expected to contribute approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA(1) within the next 18 to 24 months, supporting improved earnings visibility and cash-flow durability. The capital allocation framework targets Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) of 1.5x or lower through the cycle, and directs investment toward projects expected to earn returns on invested capital above the cost of capital. Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt)(1) to Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 2.0x at September 30, 2026.

The Company's identified pipeline(4) of opportunities exceeds US$17 billion identified at December 31, 2025, including US$6.3 billion in infrastructure, supported by structural tailwinds in mining, including growing demand for copper and critical minerals, tightening water and tailings management standards, and a broad shift by mining operators toward integrated BOOM and Design-Build-Finance-Operate ("DBFO") infrastructure ownership models.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures and ratios that are not prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), as well as certain other financial measures within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. These measures comprise non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, total of segments measures and supplementary financial measures, as applicable.

The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this press release include EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Revenue, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted Revenue, Free Cash Flow, Net Capital Expenditures, Capital Additions, Net Debt and Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt). The non-IFRS ratios referred to in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Backlog to LTM Revenue Ratio. The total of segments measures referred to in this press release include Total Segment Revenue, Total Segment Gross Profit, Total Segment EBITDA and Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA. The supplementary financial measures referred to in this press release include Backlog, Segment Backlog, LTM Revenue and LTM Total Segment Revenue.

These measures and ratios are used by management to assess the Company's operating performance, financial position, liquidity, capital structure, project activity and contracted revenue visibility, as applicable. They are provided to supplement, and not replace, financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain of these measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance, financial position or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Revenue exclude items management considers not reflective of ongoing operations, namely (i) a new service strategic project, (ii) a selected legacy project, (iii) impairment of property, plant and equipment and (iv) other management adjustments, where appropriate. Adjusted Revenue excludes items (i) and (ii)). Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted Revenue are calculated on the same basis for the Industrial Services & Engineering segment.

LTM Revenue represents revenue from contracts with customers for the last twelve-month period. LTM Total Segment Revenue represents Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers for the last twelve-month period, including intersegment transactions, which are eliminated on consolidation. These measures are used to assess the Company's progress against its three-year strategic targets and to calculate the Backlog to LTM Revenue Ratio, as applicable.

Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures including Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for definitions, explanations of composition and usefulness, and reconciliations, where applicable. Reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures and total of segments measures referred to in this press release are also presented in the Appendix below. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information presented in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "hopes", "intends", "estimated", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect STRACON's management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected contribution of the Infrastructure segment to consolidated EBITDA within 18 to 24 months; the construction timeline and commercial operation of the Pérez Caldera project, including subsequent drawdowns under the project financing; the Company's target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 1.5x or lower; the anticipated recognition of revenue and EBITDA from the BOOM ownership component; availability and utilization of project financing; backlog conversion and revenue visibility; three-year strategic targets; the size and conversion of the Company's identified pipeline; the expected capital structure and financing terms of future infrastructure projects; and anticipated benefits from energy transition and critical minerals demand.

Although STRACON believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance. The actual achievements of STRACON or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, legal, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, including project execution and construction risks, counterparty credit risk, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange and interest rate volatility, regulatory and permitting risks, financing risk, backlog conversion risk, risks related to customer demand and project awards, and other risks described in the reports that the Company files with the various Canadian securities authorities, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on + at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Website: www.stracon-group.com

Appendix - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

The following tables provide reconciliations, where applicable, for the non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, total of segments measures and supplementary financial measures referred to in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures disclosed in STRACON's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

These measures and ratios are provided to supplement, and not replace, financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Certain of these measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, and should not be viewed as substitutes for measures of performance, financial position or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. Complete definitions, explanations of composition and usefulness, and reconciliations, where applicable, are provided in the MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 - EBIT(1), EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1)

In thousands of US dollars Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Profit 2,166 7,635 8,909 3,994 Share of gain of joint venture and other financial assets (336) - (255) - Finance income (1,121) (344) (1,872) (597) Finance costs 6,901 7,133 20,664 22,007 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (5,207) 921 (5,210) 766 Income tax expense 1,121 1,980 3,737 1,806 EBIT(1) 3,524 17,325 25,973 27,976 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,895 5,180 11,311 12,877 Amortization of right-of-use assets 5,534 4,235 13,868 12,043 Amortization of intangible assets 345 333 1,155 1,748 EBITDA(1) 11,298 27,073 52,307 54,644 New service strategic project (a) - (80) (69) (374) Selected legacy project (b) 372 306 1,111 2,098 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (c) 604 750 640 750 Other management adjustments (d) 766 124 4,197 1,615 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 13,040 28,173 58,186 58,733

Table 2 - Free Cash Flow(1)

In thousands of US dollars Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in) operating activities (22,954) 19,820 38,938 50,145 Less: Repayment of lease liabilities (8,706) (6,005) (27,833) (19,943) Less: Net Capital Expenditures (32,761) (1,802) (85,111) (7,938) Free Cash Flow(1) (64,421) 12,013 (74,006) 22,264

Net Capital Expenditures include Pérez Caldera project construction expenditures of US$31,139 thousand for Q3 2026 and US$76,402 thousand for 9M 2026 (nil in 2025). Effective September 30, 2026, Free Cash Flow is calculated after repayments of lease liabilities and Net Capital Expenditures across all of the Company's operations; comparative amounts have been recast and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is no longer presented.

Table 3 - Net Debt(1) and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Loans and borrowings 319,605 150,030 Lease liabilities 96,288 93,487 Total interest-bearing liabilities 415,893 243,517 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (141,424) (63,767) Net Debt(1) 274,469 179,750 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 3.2x 2.1x Less: Pérez Caldera Loan (160,201) - Add: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash attributable to the Pérez Caldera project 55,618 - Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt)(1) 169,886 179,750 Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt) / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 2.0x 2.1x

Table 4 - Backlog(3) Reconciliation

In millions of US dollars 9M 2026 9M 2025 Opening backlog 2,191 1,789 Add: Contract bookings during the period 458 354 Less: Revenue recognized during the period (560) (551) Ending backlog(3) 2,089 1,592 Backlog to LTM Revenue (1)(3) 2.8x 2.1x

Amounts are presented in millions of US dollars. Backlog(3) at September 30, 2026 was US$2,089.3 million and at September 30, 2025 was US$1,592.4 million.

Table 5 - Reconciliation of Segment Measures to Consolidated Measures

The following table reconciles Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers, Total Segment EBITDA(1) and Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

In thousands of US dollars Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Revenue Reconciliation Industrial Services & Engineering 215,464 190,106 628,784 551,836 Infrastructure - - - - Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers(1) 215,464 190,106 628,784 551,836 Other Costs and Eliminations (e) (31,420) (109) (69,209) (503) Consolidated Revenue from contracts with customers 184,044 189,997 559,575 551,333 EBITDA Reconciliation Industrial Services & Engineering 14,783 30,015 68,615 62,937 Infrastructure (398) - (588) - Total Segment EBITDA(1) 14,385 30,015 68,027 62,937 Other Costs and Eliminations (e) (3,087) (2,942) (15,720) (8,293) EBITDA(1) 11,298 27,073 52,307 54,644 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Industrial Services & Engineering 15,759 30,991 76,027 65,411 Infrastructure (398) - (588) - Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) 15,361 30,991 75,439 65,411 Corporate costs and intersegment eliminations (e) (2,321) (2,818) (17,253) (6,678) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 13,040 28,173 58,186 58,733

Table 6 - Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

In thousands of US dollars (unless noted) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue Revenue from contracts with customers 184,044 189,997 559,575 551,333 Less: New service strategic project (a) - (100) (71) (4,117) Less: Selected legacy project (b) 1 (3,982) (55) (11,622) Adjusted Revenue 184,045 185,915 559,449 535,594 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Calculation Adjusted EBITDA 13,040 28,173 58,186 58,733 Adjusted Revenue 184,045 185,915 559,449 535,594 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.1% 15.2% 10.4% 11.0%

Table 7 - Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1), LTM Revenue(1), LTM Total Segment Revenue(1) and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)(1)

In thousands of US dollars For the twelve months ended

September 30, 2026 Adjusted EBITDA - Year ended December 31, 2025 87,216 Less: Adjusted EBITDA - Nine months ended September 30, 2025 (58,733) Add: Adjusted EBITDA - Nine months ended September 30, 2026 58,186 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 86,669

Revenue from contracts with customers - Three months ended December 31, 2025 197,291 Revenue from contracts with customers - Three months ended March 31, 2026 167,234 Revenue from contracts with customers - Three months ended June 30, 2026 208,297 Revenue from contracts with customers - Three months ended September 30, 2026 184,044 Revenue from contracts with customers (LTM) 756,866

Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers - Year ended December 31, 2025 753,871 Less: Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers - Nine months ended September 30, 2025 (551,836) Add: Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers - Nine months ended September 30, 2026 628,784 Total Segment Revenue from contracts with customers - LTM 830,819

Net Debt - As at September 30, 2026 274,469 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) (x) 3.2x Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt) - As at September 30, 2026 169,886 Net Debt (excluding Infrastructure project net debt) / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) (x) 2.0x

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1)



Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 In thousands of US dollars Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total

Segments(1) Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total Segments(1) Segment operating profit (loss) 7,221 (399) 6,822 43,213 (589) 42,624 Segment depreciation and amortization 7,562 1 7,563 25,402 1 25,403 Segment EBITDA 14,783 (398) 14,385 68,615 (588) 68,027 New service strategic project (a) - - - (69) - (69) Selected legacy project (b) 372 - 372 1,111 - 1,111 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (c) 604 - 604 640 - 640 Other management adjustments (d) - - - 5,730 - 5,730 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) 15,759 (398) 15,361 76,027 (588) 75,439 Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 215,465 - 215,465 628,658 - 628,658 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 7.3% n/m 7.1% 12.1% n/m 12.0%



Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 In thousands of US dollars Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total

Segments (1) Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total Segments(1) Segment operating profit 20,297 - 20,297 36,477 - 36,477 Segment depreciation and amortization 9,718 - 9,718 26,460 - 26,460 Segment EBITDA 30,015 - 30,015 62,937 - 62,937 New service strategic project (a) (80) - (80) (374) - (374) Selected legacy project (b) 306 - 306 2,098 - 2,098 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (c) 750 - 750 750 - 750 Other management adjustments (d) - - - - - - Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) 30,991 - 30,991 65,411 - 65,411 Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 186,024 - 186,024 536,097 - 536,097 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 16.7% n/m 16.7% 12.2% n/m 12.2%

Table 9 - Reconciliation of Segment Revenue and Adjusted Revenue

In thousands of US dollars Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total

Segments Three months ended September 30, 2026 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 215,464 - 215,464 Less: New service strategic project (a) - - - Less: Selected legacy project (b) 1 - 1 Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 215,465 - 215,465 Three months ended September 30, 2025 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 190,106 - 190,106 Less: New service strategic project (a) (100) - (100) Less: Selected legacy project (b) (3,982) - (3,982) Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 186,024 - 186,024 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 628,784 - 628,784 Less: New service strategic project (a) (71) - (71) Less: Selected legacy project (b) (55) - (55) Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 628,658 - 628,658 Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 551,836 - 551,836 Less: New service strategic project (a) (4,117) - (4,117) Less: Selected legacy project (b) (11,622) - (11,622) Segment Adjusted Revenue(1) 536,097 - 536,097

Table 10 - Reconciliation of Segment Free Cash Flow

In thousands of US dollars Industrial Services & Engineering Infrastructure Total

Segments Three months ended September 30, 2026 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,065 (36,903) (29,838) (-) Repayment of lease liabilities (8,706) - (8,706) (-) Net Capital Expenditures (1,622) (31,139) (32,761) Segment Free Cash Flow(1) (3,263) (68,042) (71,305) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 17,755 - 17,755 (-) Repayment of lease liabilities (6,005) - (6,005) (-) Net Capital Expenditures (1,802) - (1,802) Segment Free Cash Flow(1) 9,948 - 9,948 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 40,393 (15,152) 25,241 (-) Repayment of lease liabilities (27,833) - (27,833) (-) Net Capital Expenditures (8,709) (76,402) (85,111) Segment Free Cash Flow(1) 3,851 (91,554) (87,703) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Segment Revenue from contracts with customers 49,834 - 49,834 (-) Repayment of lease liabilities (19,943) - (19,943) (-) Net Capital Expenditures (7,996) - (7,996) Segment Free Cash Flow(1) 21,895 - 21,895

(a) "New service strategic project" represents the impact of a specific mining remediation contract that belongs to a new industrial service line initiated in 2023, in an early operational phase with a cost and margin structure not representative of the segment's established service mix .

(b) "Selected legacy project" represents the impact of a legacy contract inherited through the AMECO Chile SpA acquisition, which concluded in Q4 2025 and is not part of ongoing operations.

(c) Impairment of property, plant and equipment recognized in accordance with IAS 36.

(d) "Other management adjustments" consist of (i) professional financial, tax and legal consulting fees related to corporate reorganization activities, IT systems transformation, and professional services related to the Offering preparation and TSX and BVL listing support (US$766 thousand for the three-month period and US$2,141 thousand for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared with US$124 thousand and US$1,615 thousand in the corresponding periods of 2025); (ii) the net loss on the sale of inventories recognized during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 (US$1,532 thousand on a consolidated basis, being US$5,206 thousand at the segment level less the reversal of a previously recorded inventory provision of US$3,674 thousand presented within Other Costs and Eliminations) as part of the purchase price allocation; and (iii) severance costs related to corporate reorganization activities of US$524 thousand during the nine-month period. No adjustments under (ii) or (iii) were recorded in the third quarter of 2026.

(e) "Other Costs and Eliminations" consist of unallocated corporate costs and intercompany eliminations made in arriving at consolidated results under IFRS.

Endnotes

(1) Non-IFRS financial measure, non-IFRS ratio, total of segments measure or supplementary financial measure, as applicable. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" above and the "Appendix - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" for definitions, compositions, explanations and, where applicable, reconciliations.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Segment Adjusted Revenue.

(3) Backlog and Segment Backlog are supplementary financial measures. Backlog represents off-balance-sheet amounts, consisting of the value of signed and enforceable customer contracts for work not yet completed and not yet recognized as revenue, including under fixed-term contracts and project-specific scopes of work. For clarity, backlog does not include letters of intent, expressions of interest, proposals, indicative estimates or other non-binding arrangements. Segment Backlog amounts are presented in US$ millions; consolidated Backlog may differ marginally from the sum of segment amounts due to rounding.

(4) Pipeline represents management's estimate of the aggregate potential contract value of identified business development opportunities being monitored or pursued by the Company as at the date of this press release. Pipeline includes opportunities at various stages of development, including early-stage discussions, pre-qualification, tender, proposal, negotiation and other commercial processes. Pipeline is not Backlog, does not represent signed or enforceable customer contracts, is not risk-adjusted, and there can be no assurance that any pipeline opportunity will be awarded to the Company or converted into revenue.

www.stracon-group.com

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