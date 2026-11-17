

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has signed royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with three generic manufacturers intended to support potential access to its investigational antiviral Obeldesivir as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD). In addition, the existing Remdesivir Voluntary Licensing Agreements are also being expanded to include Filovirus Disease.



The manufacturers that entered into voluntary licensing agreements with Gilead include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eva Pharma and Ferozsons Laboratories.



Obeldesivir is an investigational antiviral that has been evaluated in clinical trials for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and has demonstrated preclinical activity across multiple filoviruses, according to the company.



Under the voluntary licensing agreements, the three pharmaceutical companies will be authorised to manufacture and supply obeldesivir in the 127 licensed countries, subject to supporting clinical data and applicable regulatory approvals.



Notably, all African countries that have reported cases in the current Ebola BVD outbreak are included.



Although obeldesivir has demonstrated preclinical activity across multiple filoviruses, it is not approved for PEP of filovirus disease in any country.



Obeldesivir is currently being evaluated in the Ebola Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (EBO-PEP) trial, a phase 3 randomised, placebo-controlled field trial evaluating the efficacy of obeldesivir as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for individuals at high risk of developing Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD).



Technology transfer discussions are already underway, and agreements with additional manufacturers are also under consideration.



Gilead is also updating its existing voluntary licensing agreements for remdesivir, a nucleotide analogue prodrug, to include filovirus diseases, enabling potential access for Ebola BVD treatment, subject to positive results from the ongoing WHO-sponsored PARTNERS trial and applicable regulatory approvals.



Remdesivir is not approved for Ebola BVD, and its efficacy against the disease remains unproven.



Meanwhile, the clinical efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of Ebola BVD has not been established.



Gilead recently donated more than 2,000 vials of remdesivir to Kenya for investigational use in treating Ebola BVD and as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for individuals with confirmed infection or close contact exposure.



GILD has traded between $116.88 and $176.58 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $167.58, down 0.30%.



In the overnight market, GILD is up 0.32% at $168.12.



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