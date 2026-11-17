

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - NIBE Industrier AB (NIBEB.SW) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK881 million, or SEK0.44 per share. This compares with SEK609 million, or SEK0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NIBE Industrier AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK883 million or SEK0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to SEK11.232 billion from SEK10.086 billion last year.



NIBE Industrier AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK881 Mln. vs. SEK609 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.44 vs. SEK0.30 last year. -Revenue: SEK11.232 Bln vs. SEK10.086 Bln last year.



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