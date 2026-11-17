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Silver fell to approximately US$47 on November 16, its low for the year. Meanwhile, Endeavour Silver increased production by 19 percent and Silver Tiger is making major progress.

Advertisement/Promotion - On behalf of Endeavour Silver Corp. and Silver Tiger Metals Inc. · SRC swiss resource capital AG has paid IR consulting agreements, not contingent on success, with both companies · Prepared by: SRC swiss resource capital AG · Author: Freelance financial journalist · First published: November 17, 2026, 5:30 a.m. Berlin/Zurich time ·

+++ Silver Tests the Lower Edge of the Wedge +++

Dear Readers,

Silver traded at approximately US$47.30 per ounce on November 16, at its low for the year, well below US$50. Since its record high of more than US$121 on January 29, silver has, according to chart analysis, been moving in a falling wedge, the lower boundary of which it now appears to have reached.

Silver in US dollars per ounce, daily chart with falling wedge since February, horizontal support, and RSI divergences, as of November 16, 2026. Source: TradingView chart by a market analyst

The chart also shows horizontal support at the low of late October 2025 and a positive RSI divergence as in July. Because the wedge is narrow, a recovery to approximately US$55 could be imminent as a possible breakout. Most recently, higher U.S. yields and expectations of interest rate hikes have weighed on prices.

Fundamentally, inflation is weighing on prices: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumer prices rose in October by 0.4 percent month over month; the annual rate stood at 3.7 percent in September. On the other hand, the Silver Institute expects 2026 to be the sixth consecutive deficit year, with a supply shortfall of 46.3 million ounces.

Endeavour Silver Increases Production

Endeavour Silver (A0DJ0N) - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/endeavour-silver-corp/ - mines gold and silver at Guanaceví and Terronera in Mexico and at Kolpa in Peru. In the third quarter, production rose by 19 percent, according to the news release dated November 9, to 3.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, with the calculation based on a silver-to-gold ratio of 90 to 1. All-in sustaining costs fell to US$29.54 per ounce.

At the end of September, Endeavour had US$287.9 million in cash. Due to lower grades at Guanaceví and a blockade at Terronera, the company lowered its 2026 silver guidance to 7.8 to 8.1 million ounces. The next growth step is the Pitarrilla project.

Silver Tiger Advances Construction at El Tigre

Silver Tiger Metals (WKN: A2P4YL) - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/silver-tiger-metals-inc/ - has been building an open-pit heap leach mine at its 100 percent-owned El Tigre project in Sonora, Mexico, since the first quarter of 2026. On October 13, gross proceeds of C$100.05 million were received from a financing. Of the US$124 million in construction costs, approximately US$24 million had been spent and US$72 million committed as of October 20.

According to the company, the remaining requirement of approximately US$100 million compares with approximately US$120 million in cash. The 46-kilometer access road has been completed. The company's target for the first pour is December 2027.

Conclusion: Endeavour Silver and Silver Tiger Ahead of Milestones

From a chart perspective, silver is at an important support zone; fundamentally, the Silver Institute expects another deficit. At Endeavour Silver (A0DJ0N), the focus is on Terronera and Pitarrilla; at Silver Tiger Metals (WKN: A2P4YL), it is on construction through to the first pour.

Current company information and news releases: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/endeavour-silver-corp/ and https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/silver-tiger-metals-inc/

Further information is available in our Precious Metals Report: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/reports/ansicht/edelmetall-report-2026-03/

Glück auf and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours,

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

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Sources: TradingView chart, November 16, 2026 · Asianet Newsable, silver falls below US$50, November 16, 2026 · Rio Times, silver at low for the year, November 13, 2026 · Silver Institute/Metals Focus, World Silver Survey 2026, April 15, 2026 · U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices October 2026, November 10, 2026 · Endeavour Silver, third-quarter 2026 results, November 9, 2026 · Silver Tiger, closing of financing, October 13, 2026 · Silver Tiger, El Tigre construction update, October 20, 2026; cover image: AI-generated symbolic illustration

Transparency and Conflicts of Interest

Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Author: Freelance financial journalist. Issuers: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK; WKN: A0DJ0N; ISIN: CA29258Y1034) and Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX: SLVR; OTCQX: SLVTF; WKN: A2P4YL; ISIN: CA82831T1093). Client and recipient of compensation: The article is published on behalf of both companies within the scope of paid IR consulting agreements, not contingent on success, under which SRC is compensated. The paid relationships create an economic interest in a positive presentation. The author and SRC hold no positions in the issuers discussed. Interest of an issuer in SRC of at least 5 percent: no. Market-making, lead/co-lead manager, and investment banking relationships: no. Other relevant interests: none. Prior review by the issuers: The issuers did not receive the article in advance for review and/or approval. Applicability of Section 18(2) of the German Interstate Media Treaty (MStV) / responsible person: Marc Ollinger, CEO of SRC. The chart and chart analysis originate from an external market analyst; his assessments are identified as such in the text and are not statements by the issuers.

Methodology and Risks

Editorial cut-off and source cut-off: November 16, 2026, 3:30 p.m. CET. Public sources were cross-checked; company information is not independent. No independent review of production, cost, or construction data and no company valuation. Chart formations and indicators such as the RSI are not a reliable forecast. Cover image: AI-generated symbolic illustration; it does not depict any real facilities or projects of the issuers. QPs of the original news releases: Endeavour Silver's quarterly news release dated November 9, 2026, does not name a Qualified Person; Silver Tiger's construction news release dated October 20, 2026, names Robert Harris, P.Eng., as the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, without any statement regarding independence. The naming of a QP does not constitute a review or approval of this article. Silver equivalents are calculated figures (2026: 90 to 1 silver to gold); all-in sustaining costs are not an IFRS measure. Timelines are subject to, among other things, financing, permits, and successful execution. Silver and gold prices, interest rates, exchange rates, permits and social conflicts in Mexico and Peru, construction costs, and capital dilution may materially change results and lead to a total loss.

Notices and Liability

Paid marketing communication; not independent financial analysis, individual investment advice, or a solicitation to buy; no securities offering and no buy, hold, or sell recommendation. Personal investment circumstances are not assessed. Liability is limited only to the extent permitted by law; mandatory liability and claims remain unaffected. The operators of external sites are responsible for their content; SRC's own statutory responsibility remains unaffected. AI was used for research, editing, and the cover image. Editorial responsibility and final human review remain with SRC. © 2026 SRC swiss resource capital AG; chart: created with TradingView, edited with ClaudeAI.

Enthaltene Werte: CA29258Y1034,XD0002747026,XD0002746952,CA82831T1093