Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that it has secured a real estate location in the Elgin Street area of Ottawa, Ontario, for an existing multi-unit, multi-branded franchisee. The planned restaurant will further expand Heal Wellness ("Heal") in the nation's capital. Heal is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.





Happy Belly 1

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"Securing this location in Ottawa's Elgin Street area represents another step forward in Heal's Ontario expansion and the continued growth of our relationships with existing franchisees," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This franchisee already owns and operates a Heal Wellness restaurant in Ottawa, along with two Via Cibo restaurants in the Ottawa region. Their decision to expand with another Heal demonstrates their confidence in our brands and their commitment to growing alongside Happy Belly."

Elgin Street is an established downtown dining and shopping destination, adjoining Ottawa's Golden Triangle neighbourhood and situated near the Rideau Canal. Its mix of restaurants, independent businesses and surrounding residential streets creates an appealing setting for Heal's fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls and smoothies. The planned location will offer a convenient option for residents, people working downtown and visitors seeking clean fresh food that complements a busy and active lifestyle.





Happy Belly 2

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"Our growth is strengthened when operators who know our brands firsthand choose to reinvest across our portfolio," added Sean Black. "With an existing Heal and two Via Cibo restaurants in the Ottawa region, this franchisee brings local market knowledge and experience operating multiple Happy Belly brands. Their continued investment makes them a strong supporter of our portfolio and reinforces the value of building lasting franchisee relationships. We look forward to working together to bring another Heal to Ottawa."



Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand and a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. With 56 locations open and 458 units in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal has a substantial foundation for continued, predictable expansion. We remain focused on translating this development pipeline into operating restaurants and creating long-term value for our shareholders.



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Happy Belly 3

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and its subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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