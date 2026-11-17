Rockwell Automation Expands Edge Computing Options for Industrial AI with NVIDIA GPUs

New industrial computers add GPU-accelerated compute for demanding AI workloads at the edge

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new GPU-enabled industrial computing powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing. The offering expands the range of compute to run demanding AI and machine learning workloads closer to production. It builds on Rockwell's existing industrial AI capabilities across control, visualization and software, which do not depend on GPU computing.

"The opportunity for industrial AI is much bigger than adding intelligence to individual applications. AI becomes especially powerful in manufacturing when intelligence is available where people are making decisions, close to the equipment and operational context," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, Software & Control, Rockwell Automation. "With this strategic partnership and co-innovation, we can give operators practical, real-time guidance while keeping people at the center of critical decisions. This is an important step as industrial systems move from fixed, deterministic automation toward more intelligent, adaptive operations and expands the range of problems we can automate."

The initial offering includes the 6300B-SB1 EdgeAI 4000 industrial PC with an NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell GPU and the 6300B-SB1 EdgeAI 2000 with an NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation GPU. These industrial computers provide additional processing capacity for compute-intensive applications at the supervisory layer, including advanced machine vision, model predictive control, predictive maintenance and small language models that can provide operators with real-time advisory support. They complement Rockwell's existing AI capabilities across control, HMI and industrial visualization.

The new industrial computers support Rockwell's broader strategy of giving manufacturers flexibility in how and where they deploy industrial AI. For applications that benefit from additional local processing, small language models and other compute-intensive workloads can operate on premises and integrate with FactoryTalk Optix, Rockwell's HMI and industrial visualization software. This can provide low-latency, context-aware guidance for operators and maintenance teams while supporting applications that require local data processing or limited cloud connectivity.

Key Benefits:

Adds compute for demanding edge workloads: GPU acceleration provides additional processing capacity for AI applications that require it

GPU acceleration provides additional processing capacity for AI applications that require it Expands deployment flexibility: Manufacturers can select computing architectures based on the workload, operating environment and performance requirements

Manufacturers can select computing architectures based on the workload, operating environment and performance requirements Supports local data processing Applications can run within the industrial facility, including in environments where cloud connectivity is limited or data must remain on premises

Applications can run within the industrial facility, including in environments where cloud connectivity is limited or data must remain on premises Provides contextual operator guidance : Small language models integrated with FactoryTalk Optix can deliver useful, application-specific information for operators

: Small language models integrated with FactoryTalk Optix can deliver useful, application-specific information for operators Broadens the range of supported applications: GPU-accelerated industrial compute can support advanced vision, predictive maintenance, small language models and reinforcement learning

The 6300B-SB1 EdgeAI product line complements Rockwell's existing industrial AI portfolio by providing a rugged, GPU-enabled computing option for applications that require greater processing capacity at the supervisory layer. It does not replace Rockwell's established control, visualization or edge-computing architecture, many of which already support AI-enabled capacities without discrete GPUs.

Together, these capabilities reflect Rockwell's broader approach to industrial AI: applying intelligence across control, visualization, software and industrial compute while giving manufacturers flexibility to choose the architecture best suited to each application.



"We're at an exciting point where advances in AI, computing and automation are creating new possibilities for how machines are designed and how people interact with them," Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, ProMach. "We're looking forward to bringing that conversation to life at Automation Fair and giving attendees a chance to experience some of those possibilities firsthand."

Rockwell will showcase the technology at Automation Fair, Nov. 16-19 in Boston, offering attendees can see how GPU-enabled industrial computers expand the portfolio with additional processing capacity for workloads that benefit from GPU acceleration. Learn more at Automation Fair.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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