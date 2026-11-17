

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced that its Board of Directors has formed the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to oversee the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management.



The decision to create a new committee aligns with the Board's commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight.



Chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, the committee will meet at least quarterly, including with management and in executive session, working closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance.



Notably, the company's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the Committee and to Interim CEO, Colette Kress, on day-to-day operations.



In pre-market hours" NVDA was trading at $157.85, up 1.10 percent on the Nasdaq.



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