RuffleButts latest PJ Collections highlighted in Hasbro's Holiday Gift Guide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts is bringing extra fun to the holiday season with three of its newest pajama collections featured in Hasbro's 2026 Holiday Gift Guide . Inspired by some of Hasbro's most beloved games, toys and entertainment properties, the Game Night, Tonka and Peppa Pig collections combine nostalgic favorites with playful prints, cozy comfort and family-matching styles, making them memorable gifts for the holiday season.

Game Night: Classic Games, Cozy Nights

Family Game Night gets a cozy makeover with family-matching pajamas inspired by three iconic Hasbro board games: Twister, Candy Land and Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Twister: Featuring the game's signature red, yellow, green and blue dots, these playful pajamas bring the colorful fun of Twister to bedtime. Made from silky-smooth SoftSnooze bamboo-viscose fabric, they're designed for comfort with plenty of stretch.

Candy Land: Inspired by the beloved board game's colorful, candy-coated world, these whimsical pajamas bring Peppermint Forest, Gumdrop Mountains and sweet childhood nostalgia to bedtime.

Hungry Hungry Hippos: Featuring the game's famously hungry hippos and colorful marbles, these playful family-matching pajamas bring a little chomping chaos to bedtime with the smooth comfort of SoftSnooze fabric.

Tonka: Big Adventures, Little Builders

Inspired by the iconic Tonka toy brand, this collection celebrates little builders and adventurers with construction-inspired designs. Featuring SoftSnooze bamboo-viscose pajamas and matching adult styles, the collection brings big-time play and family matching together.

Peppa Pig: Muddy Puddles & Sweet Dreams

Inspired by the beloved Peppa Pig franchise, this collection brings Peppa and her playful world to family-matching pajamas . Featuring fun character-inspired prints and signature RuffleButts comfort, these styles make bedtime and family moments even more exciting for Peppa Pig fans of all ages.

The featured Game Night, Tonka, and Peppa Pig collections showcase the continued collaboration between RuffleButts + RuggedButts and Hasbro, bringing beloved entertainment properties into the world of premium children's apparel and family matching. Featured in Hasbro's 2026 Holiday Gift Guide , the collections offer families a fun way to celebrate their favorite characters, games and memories throughout the holiday season.

Shop these collections at RuffleButts.com .

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at RuffleButts.com, RuggedButts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

RuffleButts Contact

Scott Adams, VP of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com (704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-ruggedbutts-featured-in-hasbros-2026-holiday-gift-gu-1252044