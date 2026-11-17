Instem, a leading provider of software for life sciences research and regulatory operations across preclinical and clinical R&D, today announced a strategic partnership with Histofy to launch Provantis Compose, a powerful new module designed to automate and accelerate the creation of final study reports within the Provantis platform.

Compose is immediately available and leverages Histofy's advanced AI-assisted report automation technology alongside data generated and managed within Instem's Provantis, Pristima, and Climb platforms to rapidly assemble comprehensive draft study reports. By automating the collection, organization, and drafting of report content, the solution significantly reduces the effort and time traditionally required to prepare final nonclinical study reports.

"Provantis Compose represents the next evolution of the digital study lifecycle," said Vik Krishnan, CEO at Instem. "Our customers have consistently told us that final report preparation remains one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive stages of study execution. By partnering with Histofy, we have created a solution that enables study teams to move from completed data collection to a completed draft report in four hours rather than two weeks while still ensuring that qualified scientists remain responsible for reviewing, approving, and standing behind every conclusion."

The launch of Provantis Compose follows the announcement earlier this week of Instem's unified, AI-enabled Provantis platform which encompasses three integrated areas: Provantis LAB, Provantis INSIGHTS, and Provantis SUBMIT. Compose brings AI-assisted report drafting to Provantis Lab customers today while further capabilities are developed for the platform's mid-2027 release.

Provantis Compose automatically assembles study information, result tables, statistics, narratives, pathology findings, metadata, and supporting documentation into a structured report draft. Importantly, a core principle of Provantis Compose is the preservation of scientific accountability through a human-in-the-loop review process; all report content is reviewed, edited, and approved by qualified scientific personnel before finalization.

"Instem has the platforms where the nonclinical study data already lives; Histofy has the cutting-edge technology to turn the study data into a high-quality report draft. Together, we can give scientists their time back without asking them to give up control of the science and report drafting is only the first part of the study lifecycle we intend to take on together," said Nasir Rajpoot, Histofy CEO and Chief Scientific Officer.

Key Benefits of Provantis Compose

Automates and accelerates timelines

Reduces manual effort of final report authoring

Improves productivity for study directors, toxicologists, pathologists, and report authors

Preserves scientific integrity through expert review and approval workflows

To learn more about Provantis Compose please email us at info@instem.com or contact your Instem account manager.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Study Management, Regulatory, Lab Execution, Data Insights, and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life sciences and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and prides itself on localized support for our diverse client base. Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com.

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About Histofy

Histofy builds transparent AI for pathology and scientific reporting providing full traceability to source data, with a mission to accelerate precision diagnostics and safe drug development.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



Instem:

John Gard, Senior Marketing Manager: john.gard@instem.com



Histofy:

Press Office: press@histofy.ai