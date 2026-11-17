

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Intellectual property licensing company Adeia Inc. (ADEA) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) covering its media patent portfolio and resolved all outstanding litigation between the companies.



The agreement includes Rogers and its Shaw subsidiaries and covers Adeia's media intellectual property portfolio, the company said.



Adeia said the deal reflects the use of its technologies in Canada's pay-TV, broadband and streaming markets.



The company said the agreement resolves all pending legal disputes between the companies.



Shares of Adeia fell 0.75% to $14.64 in premarket trading after ending Monday's session down 9.06%.



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