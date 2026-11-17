

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Sportswear maker Nike, Inc. (NKE) announced on Tuesday that it has introduced a long-term financial framework through fiscal 2031 and reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook at its investor day.



The company said it is targeting approximately $5 billion in incremental revenue growth by fiscal 2031, using fiscal 2027 as a base, with performance sports expected to contribute about $4 billion of that increase.



Nike said it expects fiscal 2027 revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range and operating income to decline faster than revenue, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of about 6% and adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.35.



By fiscal 2031, the company is targeting operating margins of 12% to 14% and adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.50.



Nike said its 'Full Stride Ahead' strategy will focus on performance sports, sportswear and 23 priority countries, which it expects to account for more than 90% of revenue growth through fiscal 2031.



The company also said its productivity program, Pace, is expected to generate approximately $2.5 billion in annualized savings by fiscal 2031.



Nike said it plans to return approximately $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends in fiscal 2027 and about $12 billion cumulatively through the end of fiscal 2031.



Shares of Nike were up 2.30% at $39.14 on NYSE.



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