

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has won a 2 billion pounds legal case filed by consumer rights campaigner Alex Neill on behalf of millions of PlayStation users in the UK, accusing the company of restricting competition and charging unfair prices for PlayStation games and add-on content.



Heard at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, the case alleged that Sony had eliminated competition in the digital games market for its PlayStation consoles.



However, the tribunal rejected the claims in a judgment, stating that the market definitions used in the case were not reliable enough to assess Sony's business practices.



'We have concluded that the Class Representative has failed to establish that Sony has infringed competition law. In particular, the Class Representative has failed to satisfy us that its proposed market definition, by reference to which its allegations of infringement are to be assessed, is correct. The Class Representative has not advanced a case on an alternative market definition, so the claim fails altogether,' the official statement noted.



Sony stated that allowing third-party stores to sell digital games could create security and privacy concerns. It further added that it spends heavily on developing gaming hardware and sells its consoles at relatively low profit margins to attract more customers.



The tribunal dismissed the lawsuit, stating there was not enough evidence to establish that Sony held a dominant position in the market or used unfair practices to restrict competition or exploit customers.



The tribunal will hold a hearing during the week of December 14, 2026, to consider further matters, including legal costs and requests for permission to appeal the decision.



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