

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA) on Tuesday, reported a loss for the first half of fiscal 2026/27, compared with a profit in the corresponding period last year, as operating performance weakened despite higher sales and order intake.



Net loss reached EUR 954 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, against net profit of EUR 220 million a year earlier. Sales increased 3 percent to EUR 9.33 billion from EUR 9.059 billion.



Adjusted EBIT swung to a loss of EUR 396 million from a profit of EUR 580 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin fell to negative 4.2 percent from 6.4 percent.



The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026/27 outlook, including low- to mid-single-digit organic sales growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 1 percent.



ALO.PA is currently trading at EUR 10.02, up EUR 0.16 or 1.64 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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