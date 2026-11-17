

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $65.287 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $31.910 billion, or $1.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $64.870 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 103.2% to $115.844 billion from $57.006 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $65.287 Bln. vs. $31.910 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $115.844 Bln vs. $57.006 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 130.0 B



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