Zendesk today released its 2027 Customer Experience (CX) Trends report*, revealing that nearly three-quarters of UK business leaders expect the AI agents they operate to outnumber human agents within two years. Based on insights from thousands of consumers, business leaders and customer service agents globally, the report points to a new phase for CX: the era of AI Management

Today, 79% of UK business leaders consider AI agents part of their workforce and 87% say managing a workforce of AI agents will become as important as managing human teams. The focus is shifting from simply deploying AI to managing how it works alongside people, giving leaders greater control over service quality, costs and customer outcomes.

"AI is changing more than CX it is dramatically changing how businesses are run, which manifests in service specifically," said Shashi Upadhyay, President of Product, Engineering and AI at Zendesk. "Leaders need to give their AI workforce clear direction, measure its performance and decide where human judgement is needed. The opportunity now is to turn AI's growing capacity into better customer experiences not simply more automation.

"UK companies are looking for a clearer connection between what they spend on AI and what it actually delivers," said John Kelleher, VP UKI Enterprise Sales at Zendesk. "With 81% of UK business leaders saying AI vendors should price based on verified outcomes, the next conversation is about evidence: what was resolved, what it cost and whether the customer's experience improved.

The report identifies the five trends shaping this new era of CX

1. The AI Workforce Explosion

Within two years, 81% of UK business leaders expect AI agents to expand beyond customer-facing roles and touch every part of the service organisation. This growing workforce needs defined roles, coordinated workflows and clear oversight: 77% say coordinating multiple specialised AI agents working on a single customer issue is already their biggest operational challenge.

2. The Rise of Modular CX

Today, only 13% of business leaders actively match AI capability to task complexity, but 66% expect to do so within 12-24 months. This shift changes how service is built and managed, with 83% saying effective AI workflow design is becoming a core skill requirement for CX operations roles.

3. The New Currency of AI Is Outcomes

Leaders are shifting from measuring AI activity to measuring AI value: 77% of business leaders in the UK say they are already replacing traditional time-based metrics with AI-quality measures, including first-contact resolution and autonomous resolution rate. This shift is also changing what businesses expect to pay for: 81% agree that AI vendors should price based on verified outcomes, such as resolutions delivered, while 83% expect real-time visibility into cost per resolution, not just usage metrics.

4. Trust and Security Move into Every Interaction

As AI increasingly accesses systems, verifies identities, makes decisions and takes action, trust and security become essential to every interaction. This now includes verifying the identity of AI agents acting on customers' behalf: 78% of business leaders say this is a challenge for which they currently have no solution. Customers want protection, but also control: 72% of UK consumers would accept more friction in exchange for stronger fraud protection, yet 70% are uncomfortable with behavioural analysis being used for verification without explicit consent.

5. AI Becomes the New Customer Intermediary

AI is changing how customers discover, compare and engage with brands. 47% of consumers say they are using AI more to research, compare and make purchasing decisions than a year ago, and 43% want to be able to ask their personal AI assistant to resolve a service issue without contacting the company directly. As AI increasingly acts on customers' behalf, brands need to make their content accessible to these intermediaries: 79% of business leaders say inaccessible systems or content could make their brand invisible to external AI systems.

Download the full Zendesk CX Trends 2027 report here for an in-depth look at the five trends shaping AI-powered CX and the actions companies can take to stay ahead.

Methodology

*Zendesk CX Trends 2027 is based on insights from two surveys conducted during July and August 2026: one of over 3,100 consumers and the other of over 4,400 business respondents from organisations ranging from small business to enterprise. Countries surveyed include Australia, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States. Results from each survey were weighted to remove bias from the survey samples.

About Zendesk

Exceptional service means never having to repeat yourself, whether you are a customer seeking help or an employee looking for answers. Zendesk orchestrates every service experience wherever work happens by powering an Outcome AI Platform, an autonomous service workforce of AI agents, automation, and human expertise so every moment feels continuous, personal, and focused on real resolution. The Zendesk Outcome AI Platform unifies your workforce into a single system that improves with every interaction. Our discipline is simple: AI is the means, outcomes are the identity and enduring relationships are the result.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117842401/en/

Contacts:

Teresa Areal de Rothes

PR Manager UK

teresa.rothes@zendesk.com