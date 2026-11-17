

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) on Tuesday reported a record profit for the third quarter results, with revenue more than doubling from a year earlier on strong demand for its data center products.



The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion and said its next-generation Vera Rubin computing platform has begun shipping.



Net income for the quarter rose to $65.3 billion, or $2.70 per share, from $31.9 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue surged 103 percent to $115.8 billion from $57 billion. Data Center revenue climbed 110 percent to $107.6 billion, while Edge Computing revenue increased 42 percent to $8.2 billion.



Gross margin improved to 74.8 percent from 73.4 percent.



Adjusted net income increased to $64.9 billion or $2.68 per share from $31.0 billion or $1.27 per share.



'Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people,' said Colette Kress, interim CEO and executive vice president and chief financial officer of NVIDIA. 'Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater.'



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent. The company is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.



Gross margins are expected to be between 71.0% and 72.0%.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable December 23 to shareholders of record on December 2.



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