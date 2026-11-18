

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Hospitality group Accor SA (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) announced its agreement to acquire further stake in lifestyle hospitality firm Ennismore from its minority shareholders across several tranches worth €1.6 billion in total.



Through the acquisition, the company is doubling down on its investment in lifestyle hospitality, as one of the fastest-growing segments for the Group and industry. The firm also intends to simplify Ennismore's ownership structure to support its long-term growth.



Under the deal, Accor intends to acquire 25.4% of Ennismore's share capital by the end of January 2027, a further 6.3% by July 2027 and, finally, 12.6% by January 2028.



The deals amount to approximately €1.6 billion in total, on the basis of an Ennismore equity value of approximately €3.7 billion.



Ennismore minority shareholders include Sharan Pasricha, the founder of Ennismore, and Q Lifestyle Company Ltd., among others. As per the transaction terms, Pasricha will remain a member of Ennismore Board of Directors as founder.



Accor plans to fund the acquisition of shares by accelerating the non-strategic asset disposal program, for an amount of at least €500 million, along with an additional credit facility and an option for a partial payment in Accor shares.



Ennismore, which began fifteen years ago with a single hotel in East London, is currently the fastest growing, pure-play lifestyle hospitality company in the market, with nearly 200 hotels and over 800 restaurants and bars across 40 countries. Ennismore accounts for around 5% of Accor's room portfolio, around 20% of Group's Recurring EBITDA and around 40% of Group's EBITDA growth over the last 3 years.



Accor noted that Ennismore continues to expect delivering double-digit EBITDA growth in the years ahead.



With the acquisition, Accor said it could solely decide on the options, timing and terms best suited to Ennismore's performance and potential, to provide it with additional resources to support its development.



Accor added that it continues to explore ways to accelerate the growth of this strategic asset, including through the entry of strategic partners or a public listing.



Accor also reaffirmed Ennismore's importance as a strategic pillar of its growth in lifestyle hospitality, and demonstrates its confidence in Ennismore's continued prospects.



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