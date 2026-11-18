

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNL, the Italian banking subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA), Wednesday outlined its 2030 roadmap, targeting more profitable growth through higher-value businesses and improved operating efficiency.



The initiatives, combined with more efficient capital allocation, are expected to drive pre-tax return on notional equity (RONE) above 20% by 2030.



For the 2025-2030 period, BNL expects revenues to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3%, while assets under management are projected to increase at around 7% CAGR.



The bank targets a five-percentage-point reduction in its cost-income ratio to 56% by 2030 from 61% in 2025, with costs growing at less than 1.5% CAGR.



Cost of risk is expected to remain below 33 basis points, while risk-weighted assets are projected to decline at around 0.5% CAGR.



BNL expects cross-selling revenues between the bank and other BNP Paribas businesses in Italy to reach €2 billion by 2030, up 33% from 2025.



The bank plans to build on its Corporate Banking, Private Banking and Wealth Management businesses while adopting a more selective retail approach.



The bank will also reskill and upskill around 3,000 employees by 2030 and use digitalisation, AI and automation to improve efficiency.



In Paris, BNP Paribas shares closed down 1.70% at €93.82 on Tuesday.



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