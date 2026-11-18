nference and Novo partner to advance understanding of cardiometabolic disease and healthy ageing

Collaboration combines clinical trial and real-world insights to increase understanding of cardiometabolic disease

Research programs will aim to advance clinical pharmacology, combination therapies, and precision trials that track weight loss alongside whole-body health metrics

A parallel framework for venture co-creation will support AI-native companies that address diverse needs across cardiometabolic health and healthy ageing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nference today announced a strategic collaboration with Novo Nordisk (Novo) to advance research in cardiometabolic disease, including conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

The partnership will bring together Novo's clinical trial data and nference's AI technology and federated healthcare data network to help researchers better understand disease, treatment outcomes, and patient experiences. Through the combination the companies aim to identify new research opportunities and generate evidence that could support the development of future treatments.

"It is an honor to partner with Novo whose century-long scientific heritage has helped establish modern metabolic medicine," said Venky Soundararajan, Founder and co-CEO of nference. "We are excited to uncover new opportunities to benefit patients through Novo's extraordinary depth of clinical trial research and to translate multimodal discoveries into therapeutic opportunities and new ventures."

Researchers from both companies will work together to explore important questions related to treatment effectiveness, safety, disease progression, and long-term health outcomes. The collaboration will draw on a broad range of information, including clinical studies, medical records, diagnostic data, and other real-world evidence, while maintaining appropriate privacy and governance safeguards.

The partnership will use nference's AI platform to analyze large amounts of health data and identify patterns to better understand how diseases progress, how treatments perform in real-world settings, and how future therapies can be tailored to patient needs.

"We see a significant opportunity to use AI and data to deepen our understanding of cardiometabolic disease and help improve future treatments," said Jacob Sten Petersen, Group Vice President, R&D External Innovation at Novo. "Our collaboration with nference adds powerful new capabilities to that ambition, helping us connect scientific insights with people's everyday health challenges."

In addition to research activities, the collaboration includes a framework to explore potential new health-focused ventures that leverage AI and data-driven approaches to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic health and healthy ageing.

About Novo

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health.

About nference

nference is the company advancing healthcare superintelligence as the foundational infrastructure layer for biomedical discovery and clinical research. Our multimodal AI technologies transform decades of de-identified, longitudinal clinical information into computable, actionable evidence for researchers and analysts. The nference platform synthesizes regularly refreshed evidence from routine care across billions of clinical notes, alongside patient questionnaires, laboratory tests, vital signs and flowsheet measurements, diagnostic and surgical reports, radiology and pathology imaging, electrophysiology waveforms, and genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data derived from biospecimens collected with patient consent. To enable ambitious scientific research, nference has established long-term strategic partnerships with leading academic medical centers and integrated delivery networks, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Emory Healthcare, Banner Health, Mercy Health, and Rush University System for Health. Through secure, agentic and federated infrastructure, nference is working to establish a gold standard for Whole-Body Spatial Computing. For more information, visit www.nference.com and www.nference.com/cardiometabolism.

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