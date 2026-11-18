New LEGO collectibles from Paladone arrive in stores

WEST SUSSEX, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Press release: For immediate distribution

Fans of the LEGO brand now have a new way to expand their collection, as Paladone's first-ever LEGO range arrives in stores. The licensed offering brings together fun, functional and collectible products.

Designed for LEGO fans of all ages, the collection includes lighting, drinkware and games, making it ideal for gifting, collecting or adding a playful touch to everyday life.

The range features the LEGO GloBuddie Light (RRP £27.99), a 19cm-tall posable minifigure holding an illuminated LEGO brick. Perfect for bedrooms, desks and display shelves, the character light can be powered by batteries or USB-C.

Also joining the collection is the LEGO Minifigure Heat Change Mug (RRP £9.99). LEGO fans can add a hot drink and watch the design transform to reveal a colourful minifigure scene.

For fans who love games on the go, the LEGO playing cards (RRP £5.99) come packed in a collectible embossed LEGO-themed tin and feature medieval minifigures on the face cards.

The collection is part of a wider 25-product range, celebrating Paladone's passion for creating quality-crafted gifts and collectibles inspired by the world's most beloved brands.

Jim Downey, CEO of Paladone, commented:

"The LEGO brand has inspired creativity and play for generations, and we're excited to bring fans a collection that celebrates everything people love about the brand.

"Whether looking for a unique gift, a collectible display piece or something that adds a little LEGO fun to everyday life, there's something in the range for every fan."

Paladone's LEGO collection is available now from Amazon in the UK, US and Europe; Kmart in Australia; Carrefour in France and Toys'R'Us Asia. Further products are planned in the future.

Featured items are manufactured by Paladone Products Ltd under license from the LEGO group. LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

Image caption:

Image shows: top left - Paladone's LEGO playing cards.

Image shows: bottom left- Paladone's LEGO Minifigure Heat Change Mug.

Image shows: right - Paladone's LEGO GloBuddie Light.

Image caption: The first range from Paladone's licensing partnership with the LEGO Group has arrived in stores. Combining fun, functionality and collectability, it's the perfect choice for gifting and display.

Images can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CKg0rTEB2k4OgnI-BiW9tbf0cSYWUwBJ?usp=sharing

About Paladone:

Paladone is a global leader in licensed and non-licensed toys, games, gifts and branded merchandise. With showrooms worldwide and a commitment to trend-led, quality products, Paladone continues to delight consumers and build trusted partnerships with retailers globally.

Paladone is the sister company of WeCool, a global designer and manufacturer of groundbreaking toys, compounds, crafts and sensory products. Together, the two companies combine creative innovation, manufacturing expertise and global retail reach to deliver market-leading products to consumers around the world.

Website: https://paladone.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paladoneproducts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paladone/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/paladone-products-ltd/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PaladoneOnline/videos

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